Saint Peter, MN

Tuesday Baseball at Concordia Postponed

By CJ Siewert
gustavus.edu
 1 day ago

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus baseball team's road...

athletics.blog.gustavus.edu

News Channel Nebraska

Kurmel captures NSIC Individual medalist honors, leads WSC to runner-up finish

WAYNE, Neb. -- Sophomore Abbey Kurmel captured individual medalist honors helping Wayne State to a second place finish at the three-day 2022 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Sunday at Paradise Pointe in Smithville, Missouri. The Wildcats posted a three-day total of 993, trailing only Augustana at 940 in the team race.
WAYNE, NE
KEYC

Arizona’s Smith returns to Minnesota to face Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Saint Peter, MN
Sports
City
Saint Peter, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
600 ESPN El Paso

Augustana Women’s Tennis Wins 11th-Straight NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 1 seeded Augustana women's tennis team won its 11th-consecutive NSIC Tournament Sunday at the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Vikings defeated Winona State 4-0. "It was a great tournament for the team," head coach Marc Kurtz said. "We played great all weekend and I'm proud of our effort and focus.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Adds Omaha’s Maddie Krull to Women’s Basketball Roster

The Nebraska women’s basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26. Krull, a...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Iowan

Banged up Iowa track and field team finishes Musco Twilight Invitational

Iowa track and field hosted its annual Musco Twilight Invite on Saturday without multiple star Hawkeye runners. Sophomore sprinters Jenoah McKiver and Kalen Walker did not participate in Iowa’s sole home meet of the outdoor season. Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody told reporters on Wednesday that both may be out until the Big Ten Championships.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school soccer highlights and scores (4-26-22)

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Boys ScoresBishop Heelan 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1Storm Lake 3, Spencer 0Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0Sioux City East – 1, Sioux City North – 0Sioux City West 12, Le Mars 4West Sioux 4, East Sac County 0 Girls ScoresSioux City West 5, Le Mars 2Bishop Heelan 8, Sergeant […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Saint Peter

