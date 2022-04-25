Tuesday Baseball at Concordia Postponed

WAYNE, Neb. -- Sophomore Abbey Kurmel captured individual medalist honors helping Wayne State to a second place finish at the three-day 2022 Northern Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Sunday at Paradise Pointe in Smithville, Missouri. The Wildcats posted a three-day total of 993, trailing only Augustana at 940 in the team race.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota State center Nathan Smith returns to Minnesota as a member of the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night to face the Minnesota Wild. The 23-year-old finished second in the nation in scoring and first on the Mavericks with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists this season, leading the team to a historic national championship appearance for the first time in program history.
INDIANAPOLIS — Through six innings Tuesday night at Victory Field, Indiana pitchers had thrown 127 pitches with just 68 of them going for strikes, walking six of Butler's hitters.
Command issues like those are the reason the Hoosiers are near the bottom of the Big Ten with what is statistically the league's most ineffective pitching...
SIOUX CITY — Lily Juhnke knew she needed to be pushed even more if she wanted the same results in last year’s track and field season. The West High School senior competed in four different events in the 2021 state track and field meet, and in two individual events, she placed in the Top 7, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 1 seeded Augustana women's tennis team won its 11th-consecutive NSIC Tournament Sunday at the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Vikings defeated Winona State 4-0. "It was a great tournament for the team," head coach Marc Kurtz said. "We played great all weekend and I'm proud of our effort and focus.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26. Krull, a...
Iowa track and field hosted its annual Musco Twilight Invite on Saturday without multiple star Hawkeye runners. Sophomore sprinters Jenoah McKiver and Kalen Walker did not participate in Iowa’s sole home meet of the outdoor season. Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody told reporters on Wednesday that both may be out until the Big Ten Championships.
SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Boys ScoresBishop Heelan 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1Storm Lake 3, Spencer 0Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0Sioux City East – 1, Sioux City North – 0Sioux City West 12, Le Mars 4West Sioux 4, East Sac County 0 Girls ScoresSioux City West 5, Le Mars 2Bishop Heelan 8, Sergeant […]
After two straight sub-par games and two straight losses, Karl-Anthony Towns was not pleased with his playoff performances. The 6-foot-11 big man from Edison managed just 7 field goals while piling up 10 fouls against a mix of defenses in Games 2 and 3 of Minnesota’s playoff series with Memphis.
