Ypsilanti, MI

Four champions crowned in Golf Association of Michigan Junior Championship

By Brendan Savage
MLive.com
 1 day ago

Bridget Boczar of Canton and Vighav Alokam of Ypsilanti are the first Golf Association of Michigan champions of 2022. Boczar shot 5-over-par 149 to win the girls portion of the fourth GAM Junior Kickoff Championship at Washtenaw Golf Club in Ypsilanti while Alokam carded 4-over 148 to...

www.mlive.com

The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Dragons take two from Chemics on the diamond, moving to 9-1

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department from the weekend:. LAKE ORION 15, MIDLAND 0 (3 inn.) The Dragons scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the visiting Chemics in Game 1 on Sunday, plating the two go-ahead runs on a wild pitch. Connor McCartan was 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Antonio Grazioli homered and drove in three runs for Lake Orion. McCartan got the win in relief, while Casey Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMT

2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer teams blanks Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2nd ranked Gull Lake soccer team scored 4 first half goals, on their way to a shutout win over SMAC rival Loy Norrix on Monday night in Kalamazoo. Freshman Lilah Smith scored the first two goals for the visitors, with Madison Bilbia and Mackenzie Ford also finding the back of the net for the 6-0 Blue Devils.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan high school girls tennis rankings for week of April 25

The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association released its latest statewide rankings for the 2022 girls tennis season and many familiar programs made the Top 10 of their respective division to kick off the spring. Let’s take a look at the top contenders so far this season according to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Grass Lake softball bringing power to lineup

GRASS LAKE -- A recent doubleheader the Grass Lake softball team played against Quincy was a demonstration of the power the Warriors have in the lineup, both from veterans and from the younger players. In the fourth inning of the first game, a rally to invoke the run rule was...
GRASS LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Longtime Cadillac coach returning to football in Petoskey

PETOSKEY -- Jim Webb made a name for himself in the Big North Conference as head coach of the Cadillac varsity football program for 17 years. After stepping down in 2014 he's stayed away from coaching but an opportunity to coach near his new home in Indian River recently popped up.
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
SPORTS
CBS Detroit

Winning $150K Powerball Ticket Goes Unclaimed In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 remained unclaimed, and expired on April 25, at 4:45 p.m. The ticket was bought at Pine Knob Wine Shoppe, located at 5726 Maybee Road in Clarkston. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Since the ticket went unclaimed, the $150,000 will go to the state School Aid Fund. According to Michigan Lottery officials, the record for an unclaimed lottery ticket in Michigan was set in 1998, after a ticket worth $34 million went unclaimed. The $34 million Michigan Lotto ticket was sold at the Meijer located at 1350 West Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI

