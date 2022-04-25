Four champions crowned in Golf Association of Michigan Junior Championship

Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department from the weekend:. LAKE ORION 15, MIDLAND 0 (3 inn.) The Dragons scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to beat the visiting Chemics in Game 1 on Sunday, plating the two go-ahead runs on a wild pitch. Connor McCartan was 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Antonio Grazioli homered and drove in three runs for Lake Orion. McCartan got the win in relief, while Casey Robertson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO