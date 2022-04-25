Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Dry air will push into the region from the west beginning Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon RH`s will drop to around 10% for much of souther west New Mexico. Winds will also be gusty in the Gila Region and the New Mexico Bootheel on Wednesday afternoon, so we will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions for severed hours. We will see winds speeds of 20 to 30 mph which will drop off around sunset on Wednesday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110. * WIND...Southwest winds winds of 20 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10%. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO