Rankin County, MS

Man suspected of kidnapping killed in gunfight on interstate with Mississippi deputies

 1 day ago
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting involving the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened in the area of Interstate 20 West near Highway 80 Monday morning, according to an MBI press release.

Jackson news sources report that a firefight erupted between a driver and Rankin County deputies after the driver was pulled over for speeding.

Deputies believe the driver was wanted for kidnapping out of Florida. Deputies reportedly found two children inside the car.

The driver was considered armed and dangerous, officials said. During the gunfight, the driver reportedly turned the gun on himself and killed himself.

The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office say no deputies were harmed in the shooting.

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

