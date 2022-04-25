ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Endoscopic drainage better for necrotizing pancreatitis

MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients with necrotizing pancreatitis, the rate of fistula formation and mortality is lower with endoscopic drainage (ED) than with other surgical drainage methods, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online April 14 in Endoscopy International Open. Mehdi Mohamadnejad, M.D., from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences...

medicalxpress.com

Related
MedicalXpress

AI may detect earliest signs of pancreatic cancer

An artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators accurately predicted who would develop pancreatic cancer based on what their CT scan images looked like years prior to being diagnosed with the disease. The findings, which may help prevent death through early detection of one of the most challenging cancers to treat, are published in the journal Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition

New research shows that a treatment for retinal vein occlusion yields long-lasting vision gains, with visual acuity remaining significantly above baseline at five years. However, many patients require ongoing treatment. Retinal vein occlusion is one of the most common blinding conditions in the United States; without treatment, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), the most severe type of retinal vein occlusion often leads to significant and permanent vision loss. A report on five-year outcomes of the Study of Comparative Treatments for Retinal Vein Occlusion 2 (SCORE2), was published April 21 in American Journal of Ophthalmology. SCORE2 was funded in part by the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatitis#Drainage#Mis
MedicalXpress

The role of metabolic signaling in preventing atrial fibrillation

Research from the Yale School of Medicine indicates that a protein kinase that is a master regulator of cell metabolism is critical to preventing atrial fibrillation. The research appeared April 22 in the journal JCI Insight. Lawrence H. Young, MD, professor of medicine and cellular and molecular physiology, and senior...
SCIENCE
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
LiveScience

Type 2 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatment

The most common form of diabetes, type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease whose defining factor is high blood sugar, or glucose. Glucose is a critical source of energy for the body's cells. When someone eats food, any of the sugars in that food ultimately enters the blood; then, the pancreas releases the hormone insulin, which guides the blood glucose into cells. That step is essential to keeping the body’s cells fueled and also maintaining a healthy level of glucose in the blood.. However, in people with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or the body doesn't use that insulin efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

Deleting a Protein May Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

The Difference Between a Stroke and a Heart Attack

A stroke, also known as a "brain attack," is caused by a brain bleed or blockage of blood flow to the brain. A heart attack stems from a blockage of the coronary arteries in the heart. Both conditions occur suddenly, and result from a lack of oxygen-rich blood flow for essential brain and heart function, leading to cell damage and death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New evidence of how exercise can counter diabetes damage

One way exercise can counter the damage of diabetes is by enabling activation of a natural system we have to grow new blood vessels when existing ones are ravaged by this disease, scientists report. Angiogenesis is the ability to form new blood vessels, and diabetes not only damages existing blood...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Staying hydrated may lower risk of heart failure, study says

Drinking water to maintain a healthy sodium level in the bloodstream may reduce the risk of heart failure, a chronic condition where the heart has difficulty pumping blood to match the body’s needs, according to a recent paper published in the European Heart Journal. Over 6.2 million Americans suffer...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

New recommendations for harmartomatous polyposis syndrome

Gastrointestinal hamartomatous polyposis syndromes are rare, hereditary disorders associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. The U.S. Multisociety Task Force on Colorectal Cancer has released new guidance for the diagnosis and management of patients with rare hamartomatous polyposis syndromes with a focus on endoscopic management. The U.S. Multisociety Task...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Lipidomics provides new biomarkers for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes

The lipid metabolism plays an important role in the development of cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes. However, little is known about the molecular relationships. Using lipidomics, a modern analytical method, the team led by Dr. Fabian Eichelmann from DIfE and DZD identified those lipids that are statistically associated with cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the scientists found that a diet with an increased proportion of unsaturated fatty acids (FAs) leads to a reduction in risk-associated lipids and an increase in low-risk lipids. The findings were published in the journal Circulation.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

What Tests Should Be Done for Diabetes?

Diabetes (diabetes mellitus) is a disorder in which your blood glucose levels are consistently elevated. If left untreated, high blood sugar damages various organs, such as the eyes, nerves, kidneys, and others, potentially leading to death. Diabetes testing has become more important because evidence suggests that early treatment with suitable...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study suggests obesity paradox for those over 80 due to non-cardiovascular disease mortality

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and the U.S. has found that the obesity paradox for those over 80 is driven mostly by non-cardiovascular disease mortality rates. In their paper published in the journal Nature Aging, the group describes their study of 20 years' worth of health-related data for several thousand older people living in China and what they learned from it. Jean Woo, with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has published a News & Views piece outlining the history behind the use of the body mass index (BMI) and the work done by the researchers in this new effort, in the same journal issue.
FITNESS
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop IV injection treatment for sepsis

Purdue University researchers in the College of Pharmacy and College of Engineering are developing a patent-pending treatment that could impact millions of American lives each year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 1.7 million American adults develop sepsis annually; almost 270,000 die as a result....
MEDICAL SCIENCE

