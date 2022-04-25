ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne: Lisa Vanderpump’s breath ‘reeks of garlic, cigarettes and chardonnay’

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0Sv4_0fJcozeG00
Erika Jayne accused Lisa Vanderpump of having chronic bad breath in a comment posted to Instagram over the weekend. Getty

Lisa Vanderpump has bad breath, according to her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Erika Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer claimed Vanderpump’s mouth “reeks of garlic, cigarettes and chardonnay” while responding to a post from the @bravohousewives Instagram account over the weekend.

The comment was fired off after Vanderpump, 61, addressed Jayne, 50, throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir “Love Me As I Am” in the trash.

“I thought that was kind of pretty mean, honestly,” Vanderpump told E! News last Thursday.

“Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something.”

Sutton Stracke, who had her own problems with Jayne on Season 11 of “RHOBH,” also weighed in on the drama.

“I’m just glad I’m not in this pic,” Stracke, 50, wrote in the comments section of a post from @queensofbravo.

Vanderpump has yet to respond to or address Jayne’s latest accusation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzOea_0fJcozeG00
Jayne accused Vanderpump of having chronic bad breath.

This isn’t the first time Vanderpump has been slammed by a former co-star after leaving “RHOBH” in 2019 after nine seasons.

She had a challenging final season after the rest of the cast seemingly turned their backs on her amid “Puppygate.” At the time, Vanderpump was accused of allegedly leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley to the press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoOFP_0fJcozeG00
Vanderpump left “RHOBH” in 2019.

The SUR owner previously stated that she will not return to “RHOBH” unless Bravo “cleaned house” with the current cast.

“It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?” Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021.

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 51

Libby Bar-Kochba
1d ago

But Lisa actually works for a living, unlike you who just marries rich old men or Stealing from other peoples loss both law settlements.

Reply(1)
35
Pretty Feet
20h ago

Erika is very low class. She is so jealous of a successful woman she can't stand it. LVP didn't have to lie and steal to get rich. LVP works and doesn't need any scams to get rich.

Reply
10
Just Sayin'
1d ago

How funny. I remember when Erika thought she was all that..but she's not anymore and it's obvious bec ALL of these comments were against her. It's her own fault because if she wasn't such a phony people would have been a little more sympathetic.I LOVE Lisa V! She's a class act and her personality is hilarious. She loves animals too so that tells me what is really inside her heart.

Reply
8
