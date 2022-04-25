Kim Kardashian & All 4 Of Her Kids Celebrated Easter In Adorable Matching Pajamas: See The Cuddly Photo!

MEGA

One hoppy family! A week after Easter, Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from her brood's dazzling party, with one of them showing the reality star, 40, snuggled up with her and ex Kanye West 's kids — North , 8, Saint , 6, Chicago , 4, and Psalm , 2 — as they wore matching holiday pajamas.

"Easter with my bb’s 🐣🐰🥚," she captioned the post , which also showed the tots breaking open chocolate eggs and posing with Kris Jenner and some of their cousins, including Rob Kardashian 's daughter, Dream , 5.

West, 44, was noticeably absent from the photos, and a few days after the holiday, he alluded to family drama in his new music with Pusha T . On the track "Rock N Roll," he rapped, "I ain't come to pick up the kids to pick a fight," and he then seems to address Kardashian moving on with Pete Davidson , saying, "I accepted you the life / all the times, selfish / thinking you was mine / I showed up / then you arrived / I thought I could turn the tides."

In addition, the song "Dreamin Of The Past" has him rapping, "Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / when daddy's not home, the family's in danger."

Despite the Grammy winner's public disses, the mom-of-four is turning a blind eye and continuing to spend time with Davidson , 28. Most recently, the lovebirds were spotted at Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on April 24, where the comedian's pal Jon Stewart received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

In photos from the event, the two sat side by side, both in black outfits. The Saturday Night Live star also went on stage to honor Stewart and thank him for the work he's done to help those whose lives were changed by 9/11 (Davidson's firefighter father Scott died on the scene).

Though the duo have been opting for low-key dates since getting together late last year, rumors are spreading that they may make their red carpet debut at the May 2 Met Gala , though when asked about the event, Kardashian played coy.

It's also unclear if the King of Staten Island star will ever appear on Hulu's The Kardashians . "He feels no pressure to be in the show. Neither do the people around him," a source explained to Page Six . "If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens." Stay tuned!