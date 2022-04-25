Paying Homage! Jennifer Aniston Transforms Into Barbra Streisand For Iconic Birthday Tribute

MEGA

Celebrating a legend!

Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to Barbra Streisand in a special way as the iconic Hollywood star hits a major milestone birthday.

In honor of Streisand's 80th birthday on Sunday, April 24, Aniston, 53, shared a series of images via Instagram, where she posed for the camera while re-creating famous photos of the Hello Dolly! singer in her youth.

The first image was the original shot of Streisand wearing her famous newsboy cap followed up by a snap of Aniston remaking the black-and-white photo herself while sporting a similar headpiece.

The next photo was another famous shot of Streisand looking sultry as always, which the Friends actress also tried embodying in a follow-up picture .

"Muse, legend, always inspired by the one and only 🤍" Aniston captioned her Sunday post while tagging the powerhouse songstress in the images. "Happy @barbrastreisand day 🤩❤️."

Several fans took to the comment section to celebrate Aniston's portrayal of the Hollywood legend , with many noting the uncanny similarities between the two A-listers.

One user wrote: "I see two muses, legends ! You and her @jenniferaniston 😍," while another even suggested that Aniston should be cast in a Streisand biopic.

Fellow actress Rita Wilson also commented on the post, writing: "I remember these [photos] when they came out. Such gorgeous photos and stellar homage."

Aniston herself recently celebrated a birthday, with February 11th marking her 53rd year around the sun.

As OK! learned , the beloved actress had a bittersweet celebration this year, as the reality of growing older weighed her down. "She seemed to be sad about something and was far from her usual bubbly self," an insider revealed at the time. "It was like she had the weight of the world on her shoulders."

“She’ll put on a brave face and insist she’s fine with being single,” the source added before spilling: "The truth is, she’s finding it tough not having someone special to share her life with.”

Apart from her infamous marriage to ex Brad Pitt , which ended in 2005, Aniston and her second husband, Justin Theroux , went their separate ways after three years of marriage — but the former flames still remain friends.