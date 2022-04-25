In Astoria, county commission candidates stress housing, greater collaboration

Clatsop County Commissioner Pamela Wev said she chose to run for reelection in May because she has unfinished business.

Wev, who serves District 3 in Astoria, is the commission’s representative on the board of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which manages low-income housing in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.

The agency is involved in two projects Wev favors: Trillium House, a workforce housing complex in Warrenton expected to break ground soon, and an expansion at the Owens-Adair Apartments in Astoria for seniors and the disabled.

“I’d like to keep up that work of creating affordable housing. It’s a complicated process,” said Wev, who was elected in 2018, adding, “Now that I’ve learned it, I think I’m more effective at it.”

Nathan Pinkstaff, a deck mechanic for Tidewater Barge Lines who grew up on the North Coast, is running on the idea of bridging the political chasm.

“Party lines have become issues for so many people that it has created a divide amongst us, and I just want to get everybody working together,” he said. “That’s my No. 1 deal, is being a conduit for everybody.”

District 3 was redrawn after the 2020 census to center on Astoria.

The campaign is one of two in May that could change the contour of the nonpartisan county Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Lianne Thompson is facing Steve Dillard, an innkeeper in Seaside, in South County’s District 5. Commissioner Mark Kujala, the board’s chairman, is unopposed in Warrenton’s District 1.

The challengers are more conservative on policy issues than the incumbents, so their election could shift the composition of the commission rightward. In the 2020 election, the center-right John Toyooka, in the south side’s District 2, and Courtney Bangs, in the east side’s District 4, unseated more progressive incumbents.

Buy Now Commissioner Pamela Wev is running for a second term. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Wev, a land use planner and economic development consultant, said among the outreach she would like to continue is to better inform visitors of what to do during an earthquake and tsunami.

She is also proud of her advocacy for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment contractor. “CBH has just been so entrepreneurial, and they’ve expanded their programs faster than I’ve ever seen an organization like theirs do it,” she said, “and I’m very proud of my influence in that.”

Pinkstaff said he considered running for the Astoria City Council, but realized his ward wasn’t up this election cycle. Acquaintances suggested he try for the Board of Commissioners. When Pinkstaff’s wife put out a Facebook poll about whether he should run for Astoria mayor, he received a level of support that surprised him.

His decision to run occurred at the last minute. “It was nothing that I had planned,” he said. “Definitely just hoping that, maybe by me jumping in there, that it inspires other people to do it.”

Pinkstaff said he wants to help find solutions for issues, such as housing and homelessness, that touch his community. “I’m tired of being somebody that complains within the confines of my home,” he said.

On the housing issue, Pinkstaff said he wants the county to take another look at the development code and help make it easier for developers to build units.

Most of Wev’s first term has been spent in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, which displaced other priorities the county had hoped to focus on. “We’re all hoping that now we can meet together again,” she said.

In addition to the housing crunch, the region is confronting an alarming dearth of child care options. The county is also three years into updating the comprehensive plan, a document that will guide the direction of growth in unincorporated areas.

At a recent candidates’ forum at Clatsop Community College, Wev said that, although she doesn’t wish to see a whole lot of change in the community she’s chosen to spend the rest of her life in, “What I would like to see more of is collaboration among the different cities and the county and our special districts.”

Buy Now Nathan Pinkstaff, a deck mechanic, is the challenger. Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Pinkstaff feels that, during the pandemic, Wev should have done a better job of reaching out to business owners and residents and listening to their concerns. “That’s when our community needed City Council and commissioners the most,” he said.

Asked why voters should choose him, Pinkstaff said, “I love people coming up and asking questions if they see me. I’m the one that’s going to tell you, ‘I don’t know,’ if I don’t know the answer, ‘but I’m going to look into it. I’m going to get back to you.’

“So if you have concerns or questions for me out there, please feel free to reach out — through email, phone or just when you see me out and about.”

Wev said at the forum that it is unclear what Pinkstaff is talking about when he suggests she doesn’t listen to her constituents. She said that she receives scores of emails and often returns several phone calls a day in her capacity as commissioner.

Asked why she should be reelected, she cited her professional background and her history of public service. “I have a great deal of experience,” she said. “I have worked at every level of government. I know government. I know good government,” she told The Astorian.

She pointed to Pinkstaff’s lack of experience.

“There was a time when people didn’t run for office until they had been maybe on a school district board, or a library committee, or things like that,” she said. “One gets one’s feet wet. One learns in those things. And I found it extraordinary, and very sad, that such inexperienced people have chosen to run for the county commission. I think it’s a shame. I think citizens lose ... when elected officials have to be trained on the job.”

Pinkstaff said at the candidates’ forum: “I don’t find fault in lacking government experience. Experience comes from all walks: friendships, research — and what research I don’t know, I’m going to look up — and by reaching out to people that do know. That’s how we learn. That’s how I’m going to learn this job.”

As of Friday, Pinkstaff had raised more than $10,000 in campaign contributions. Wev had more than $9,000 in contributions.