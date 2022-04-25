ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United 'Progressing in Talks" to Sign Ajax Defender Jurrien Timber

By Alex Wallace
 1 day ago

Manchester United are said to be progressing in talks to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer according to an exclusive report.

United's new boss Erik Ten Hag who is joining the club from Ajax is said to be a huge admirer of Timber and has already outlined the defender as one of his targets.

Ten Hag is said to believe that Timber is 'ready to make the next step' in his career.

The Dutch defender primarily plays as a central defender but is also known to be experienced whilst playing at right back.

Now, according to a United news source known as MUFCmpb's exclusive report , "Manchester United are now “progressing in talks” with Jurrien Timber’s agent."

"Ajax have also been made aware of United’s interest in him"

United will reportedly give Ten Hag a budget of around £150million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ten Hag and United will work closely to outline key areas needing improvement with no deal being completed until the manager has given his full agreement.

Comments / 0

