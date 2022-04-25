How the series loss at Texas A&M affected Arkansas Baseball in the weekly polls
Arkansas Baseball suffered just its’ second SEC-series loss of the season last weekend when the Razorbacks fell in two games on the road to a hot Texas A&M squad.
Just how crucial was the series loss? The pollsters have many differing opinions on that.
Out of the five major polls, Arkansas is placed in five different positions. Some polls had in mind that Texas A&M has played very well recently, while others punished Arkansas by losing a series on the road to an unranked program.
Here’s a look at the whirlwind that is the national polls for the week of April 25:
D1Baseball.comThis week: No. 5 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from D1Baseball.com
Baseball AmericaThis week: No. 10 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from Baseball America
Collegiate Baseball NewspaperThis week: No. 3 Last week: No. 2 Click to view the latest poll from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
Perfect GameThis week: No. 11 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from Perfect Game
USA Today Coaches PollThis week: No. 4 Last week: No. 3 Click to view the latest poll from USA Today
1
1
Comments / 1