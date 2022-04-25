ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

How the series loss at Texas A&M affected Arkansas Baseball in the weekly polls

By Taylor Jones
 1 day ago

Arkansas Baseball suffered just its’ second SEC-series loss of the season last weekend when the Razorbacks fell in two games on the road to a hot Texas A&M squad.

Just how crucial was the series loss? The pollsters have many differing opinions on that.

Out of the five major polls, Arkansas is placed in five different positions. Some polls had in mind that Texas A&M has played very well recently, while others punished Arkansas by losing a series on the road to an unranked program.

Here’s a look at the whirlwind that is the national polls for the week of April 25:

D1Baseball.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpVsh_0fJcojls00 University of Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland (13) stands ready to pitch during an NCAA baseball game against University of Oklahoma on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

This week: No. 5 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from D1Baseball.com

Baseball America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIRqZ_0fJcojls00 Arkansas batter Cayden Wallace (7) watches the ball after hitting a home run against Southeast Missouri St during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: No. 10 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from Baseball America

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGO9U_0fJcojls00 Arkansas batter Chris Lanzilli (18) against Illinois State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: No. 3 Last week: No. 2 Click to view the latest poll from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

Perfect Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebf7l_0fJcojls00 Arkansas batter Robert Moore celebrates as he rounds the basses after hitting his second home run against North Carolina State, in the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: No. 11 Last week: No. 4 Click to view the latest poll from Perfect Game

USA Today Coaches Poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwIam_0fJcojls00 Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn during an NCAA college baseball super regional game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

This week: No. 4 Last week: No. 3 Click to view the latest poll from USA Today

1

1

Comments / 1

