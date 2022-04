The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 430-foot (131-meter) drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son’s death was preventable. “This could’ve been prevented … it should’ve been prevented,” Nekia Dodd, the mother of Tyre Sampson, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview aired Tuesday morning. “So as an operator, you have a job to check those rides, you know. The video I saw, that was not done. And if it was done, it should’ve been done more than once, you know.”

