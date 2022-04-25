11 restaurants in Bradenton, LWR, AMI cited by health dept. for food safety issues

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for unsafe food temperatures and no sanitizer in dishwashers.

Other issues at restaurants around Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Anna Maria Island included live flies on site, employee handwashing errors and dirty kitchens.

Here is what inspectors found:

Gulf Breeze Cafe, 6000 Airport Circle, Sarasota

An inspector observed insect activity on site. There were approximately 40 small live flying insects in a mop sink area and three in a bar area.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was unlabeled. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Saucy Crawfish, 3142 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

A food employee changed gloves without washing hands. An inspector explained proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal food was stored over/with ready-to-eat food in a freezer.

Raw chicken was stored over cooked pasta in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Butter was being hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the butter was discarded.

The business was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A can opener was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Three employee handwashing sinks were being used as dump sinks for dirty dishes. Corrective action was taken.

A hood and hood filters were soiled with grease.

Food was stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler and in a walk-in freezer.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Blue Dolphin Cafe, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Dr. #101, Longboat Key

An employee cracked raw shell eggs and then failed to wash hands before touching clean utensils. An inspector explained proper handwashing procedure to the employee and a restaurant operator.

Raw shell eggs were stored over unwashed strawberries in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A can of salsa was in unsound condition. Corrective action was taken. The can was discarded.

Butter was stored at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Butter was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for dishwashing and wiping cloths.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were preparing/handling food. A certified manager arrived before the end of the inspection.

There was no proof of required food safety training for six employees.

The restaurant offered raw/undercooked animal food without a written consumer health warning. Corrective action was taken.

Food was stored on the floor in the kitchen, in a walk-in cooler and in a walk-in freezer.

There was standing water on the floors of a dishwashing room.

A back kitchen exit had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

Ceiling vents were rusted and soiled throughout the kitchen.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

An inspector observed an employee remove a hat, touch hair and then return to preparing food without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

A can of crushed pineapple was not in sound condition. Corrective action was taken. The can was removed from service.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Soda equipment was soiled.

No employee handwashing signs were posted at restroom sinks. Corrective action was taken.

Fly sticky tape was installed in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

There was standing water on the floor in a bar area.

A rear kitchen door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 6115 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch

Shrimp, smoked salmon, turkey, multiple quantities of ham, butter chips and French toast mix were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a cooling unit. A stop sale was issued for all items except the shrimp and salmon due to temperature abuse, and they were discarded. The shrimp and salmon had been in the unit for less than an hour; a restaurant operator iced the items down.

There was food debris on a mixer head.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Walk-in cooler fan covers were soiled with dust.

Hood filters were soiled with grease.

A table fan at the end of the cook line was soiled with dust.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A ceiling vent was soiled with dust.

A follow-up inspection was required. During a follow-up visit the next day, an inspector found unresolved issues on site. Another follow-up visit was required.

Smilefin Poke, 8196 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

Raw animal foods (chicken and pork) were not properly separated from each other in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

There was no currently certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees were preparing/handling food.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification, and no other certified food service manager was employed at the location.

Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Open employee drinks were stored in a cooling unit with food to be served to customers. Corrective action was taken.

Food and drink items were stored on the kitchen floor. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

Sanitizer used to clean in-place equipment was not at the proper minimum strength. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for two employees.

Walk-in cooler fan covers were soiled with dust.

Hamburgers were stored uncovered in a freezer.

Ceiling vents on the cook line were soiled with dust.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Granary, 2547 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

An inspector observed 7 pounds of cut tomatoes cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. The food had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the tomatoes were discarded.

A reach-in cooler was not maintaining cool enough temperatures to store potentially hazardous food items. A restaurant operator put the necessary items on ice.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Hyatt Place Sarasota / Lakewood Ranch, 6021 Exchange Way, Bradenton

Sliced cheese and turkey were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

The business was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A person in charge was unable to answer basic Food Code questions pertaining to the safe operation of the establishment.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

Required food safety training was expired for one employee.

Single-use napkins, cutlery and to-go containers were stored on the floor.

No employee handwashing signs were posted at restroom sinks.

There was no ambient air temperature thermometer in a reach-in cooler.

A sandwich board had cut marks and stains and was no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Barnyard, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton

During a follow-up visit for previous violations, an inspector found several unresolved issues.

There was still no proof of required food safety training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Single-service items were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Another follow-up inspection was required.

Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki Bar, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat pickles and conch fritters. Corrective action was taken.

A can of cheese sauce and a can of mandarin oranges were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

A container of bleach was stored in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

A toilet was leaking in a women’s restroom. A restaurant operator stated that a new toilet was on order.

There was standing water inside of a reach-in cooler.

The floor of an employee restroom in the kitchen was soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.