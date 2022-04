STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska 17-year-old was in court Tuesday facing multiple charges related to an overnight incident in Stanton County last week. According to court documents, the teen is facing seven felonies and a misdemeanor. Stanton County authorities allege that he broke into a home with a handgun and sexually assaulted a woman after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. Officials say that the then engaged in a police chase before being caught hiding on top of a livestock trailer in the early morning hours on April 21.

STANTON COUNTY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO