A hacker swindled about $3 million in NFTs after infiltrating Bored Ape Yacht Club's social media accounts

Bored Ape NFT. Sotheby's

The Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram and Discord accounts were hacked Monday.

A fraudulent link was then posted on social media, baiting users to click on a hoax "mint" website.

That allowed the attacker to swindle 91 NFTs worth about $3 million, crypto sleuth Zachxbt told Insider.

An attacker hacked into Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram and Discord accounts Monday, and has swindled about $3 million in non-fungible tokens.

The hacker posted a fake "mint" link, which has since been removed, baiting users to connect their digital wallets for an airdrop of tokens. But anyone who clicked on it allowed the hacker to gain access to their wallets.

Bored Ape confirmed the hack in a Monday tweet, warning users not to click any links on Instagram or link digital wallets.

A popular crypto sleuth who goes by Zachxbt on Twitter told Insider that 91 NFTs — including four Bored Apes and seven Mutant Apes — worth about $2.9 million were swiped.

While the exploit includes dozens of high-value NFTs, Zachxbt told Insider that their value is about $2.9 million because hackers often sell swindled NFTs below their floor price.

The hack follows other recent digital asset crimes, including a separate Bored Ape Discord hack in early April, as well as the historic Axie Infinity attack, which saw $600 million in tokens drained from the platform.