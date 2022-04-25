ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A hacker swindled about $3 million in NFTs after infiltrating Bored Ape Yacht Club's social media accounts

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwzSy_0fJcnQuk00
Bored Ape NFT. Sotheby's
  • The Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram and Discord accounts were hacked Monday.
  • A fraudulent link was then posted on social media, baiting users to click on a hoax "mint" website.
  • That allowed the attacker to swindle 91 NFTs worth about $3 million, crypto sleuth Zachxbt told Insider.

An attacker hacked into Bored Ape Yacht Club's Instagram and Discord accounts Monday, and has swindled about $3 million in non-fungible tokens.

The hacker posted a fake "mint" link, which has since been removed, baiting users to connect their digital wallets for an airdrop of tokens. But anyone who clicked on it allowed the hacker to gain access to their wallets.

Bored Ape confirmed the hack in a Monday tweet, warning users not to click any links on Instagram or link digital wallets.

A popular crypto sleuth who goes by Zachxbt on Twitter told Insider that 91 NFTs — including four Bored Apes and seven Mutant Apes — worth about $2.9 million were swiped.

—zachxbt (@zachxbt) April 25, 2022

While the exploit includes dozens of high-value NFTs, Zachxbt told Insider that their value is about $2.9 million because hackers often sell swindled NFTs below their floor price.

The hack follows other recent digital asset crimes, including a separate Bored Ape Discord hack in early April, as well as the historic Axie Infinity attack, which saw $600 million in tokens drained from the platform.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#The Hacker#Swindled#Yacht Club
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Benzinga

Elon Musk Can't Badmouth Twitter Or Its Representatives, Takeover Deal's Terms Dictate

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is prohibited from casting aspersions on Twitter Inc. TWTR, a definitive proxy statement filed by the social media firm on Tuesday showed. What Happened: Under the "public announcements" section, Twitter said the equity investor — a reference to Musk — shall be allowed to tweet about the merger, provided it does not "disparage" Twitter or any of its representatives.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy