Kaul, 53 other AGs urge Congress to pass act supporting officers

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul signed a letter Monday urging Congress to pass legislation to support police officers and other emergency personnel who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kaul, along with 53 other attorneys general, said that the work of police and other public safety officers can be stressful and potentially traumatic. They are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD.

“Law enforcement officers and other public safety professionals often face high-risk, traumatic situations,” Kaul said. “We must ensure that officers and their families receive the support they need.”

The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022 would designate work-related PTSD as a “line of duty” injury and allow families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

The legislation is also being supported by the American Psychological Association, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association, National Sheriffs Association, Blue H.E.L.P, the National Border Patrol Council, and the United States Capitol Police Labor Committee.

Attorneys General from 52 other states, U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. have also endorsed the proposal.

You can read the full letter below.

