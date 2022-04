Mark your calendars! Set your alarm! It is time once again for the 2022 Family Literacy Fair. After being a drive-thru event the last two years, it’s back in all its glory!! So come this Saturday, April 30, to the Fairmont Senior Field House (Old Armory) on Mary Lou Retton Drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no admission, so grab the kids, receive a literacy tote filled with goodies and walk away with new books just in time for summer reading.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO