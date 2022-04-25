Dorothy Murphy, 94

Dorothy Murphy (Dorothy Wheeler), of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2022, after more than 94 years of a life well lived. Born in 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a 1945 graduate of Fontbonne Hall Academy in Brooklyn. After years of modeling in New York’s garment industry, Dot married Joseph V. Murphy in 1958. After living in Staten Island and East Rockaway, Dot and Joe moved their family to Fayetteville in 1976.

Dot’s greatest happiness came from being a mother, a role which she cherished more than anything. In addition to the happiness Dot enjoyed in being a wife and mother, she found a love outside of her home as a eucharistic minister at Immaculate Conception Church and as a realtor, a passion which she excelled in throughout the greater Syracuse area. One of Dot’s most powerful gifts was her voice, which she used to advocate to improve situations she felt were in need of change.

Dot was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her sister, Betty; and two of her grandsons, Connor and Matthew. She is survived by her children, James, Joseph, Kevin (Carol), Robert, Patrick (Kathleen), Timothy (Cynthia), Patricia (Michael) Winje, Karen (Christopher) Aquiline; and her cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dot’s family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, staff, and especially the nurses at Crouse Hospital for their exceptionally compassionate care for Dot when she needed it most.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St., Fayetteville. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in DeWitt.

