I am hoping to improve my Pat’s Chat preparation. I get so confused with the changes that show up when I use Word. It will be Mother’s Day next week, and I want to share with you something about my mother. She was, of course, the best mother in the world. Although she died just before she would have turned 52, she was still the best mom and granny, neighbor and friend anyone could ask for. There are many people who would claim that their mother was the best in the world. We are very blessed by God if we truly feel that about our own mother.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO