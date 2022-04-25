ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NYS kicks off ‘No Empty Chair’ campaign to encourage safe driving

By Sara Rizzo
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLwAS_0fJcmdXw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) has kicked off the 2022 “No Empty Chair” campaign. The campaign is to encourage safe and responsible driving among teens and prevent crashes so that everyone is in their chairs on graduation day.

Go Fund Me for Aliza Spencer

“Prom and graduation are exciting rites of passage for teens, and we want to make sure they all have a chance to experience those milestones,” said GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our “No Empty Chair” campaign is focused on giving young drivers the knowledge to make smart choices behind the wheel and encouraging the role models in a young person’s life like their coaches, teachers, and parents to reinforce the importance of responsible driving. Together we can and we will save lives.”

The campaign runs from April 25 through April 29. In partnership with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), school administrators, community leaders, and law enforcement, GTSC sponsors educational events and enforcement efforts to raise awareness about the driving behaviors that commonly contribute to serious and fatal crashes among teens.

Jacob Klein indicted for New Scotland murder

SADD will be coordinating speaking events with survivor advocates, partnering with school administrators to organize student-focused events, and utilizing social media. SADD will also provide information about underage drinking to schools that can be shared with parents and guardians as they plan to host graduation and prom afterparties.

During the campaign, posters will also be displayed in schools and throughout communities across the state. State and local law enforcement agencies that have School Resource Officers or a presence at high schools are encouraged to conduct outreach during this campaign and throughout the prom and graduation season.

Who pays for student loan forgiveness?

Law enforcement will also be increasing patrols near local high schools statewide. GTSC said officers will be vigilant in enforcing violations of the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) law, which is intended to provide time for young drivers to gain experience in various traffic scenarios in a safe and controlled manner.

The enforcement component of the campaign will focus on:

  • Monday, April 25: Speeding in School Zones
  • Tuesday, April 26: Seat Belt/Child Restraints
  • Wednesday, April 27: Cell Phone and Texting
  • Thursday, April 28: Operation Safe Stop
  • Friday, April 29: Underage Drinking/Impaired Driving

The “No Empty Chair” posters can be requested through GTSC’s online request form .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Traffic
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides April 25 COVID-19 update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Driving#Empty Chair#Traffic Accident#Nys#Traffic Safety Committee#Gtsc Chair
News Channel 34

Chenango Supply Co., looking for volunteers

Binghamton, NY— Chenango Supply Company is preparing for its 4th annual Susquehanna Street cleanup project. With the help of other businesses in the community and volunteers. President and CEO David Kipper says “Keeping our community clean does more than simply making the sidewalks in front of our storefront pretty. We are as much a part […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel 34

Latest numbers April 25

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County. The county is currently reporting 83 new cases of the virus, with the total number of active cases being 750. 45 people are hospitalized in the county. The number of deaths still remains at 507.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy