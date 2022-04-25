Adams announces plan to reduce city vehicle fleet

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he wants the city to promote its impending legal cannabis industry and assist people from minority communities most affected by marijuana-related offenses to become marijuana entrepreneurs.Adams is set to propose Wednesday that the city spend $4.8 million to reach out to those most impacted by the so-called war on drugs. His plan would help them learn about the industry and set up their new small businesses — things like navigating the licensing process and obtaining financing, among other areas.“Now is the time for our city to make proactive investments to ensure...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO