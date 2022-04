As if losing back-to-back games in blowout fashion wasn't disheartening enough for the Chicago Bulls, the team will now face elimination against the Milwaukee Bucks potentially without All-Star guard Zach LaVine. The Bulls announced Tuesday that LaVine has entered the league's COVID health and safety protocols, which means he'll likely be sidelined for Wednesday night's Game 5 in Milwaukee. While LaVine's status for Game 5 isn't official yet, that means the Bulls could be without both him and starting guard Alex Caruso, whose status is also up in the air as he's in concussion protocol.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO