Fayette County, WV

West Virginia man wanted for attempted murder found and arrested

By John Lynch
 1 day ago

A man wanted on felony charges has been found and arrested according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department said during a Facebook live that they have arrested Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr who was wanted for felony offenses of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder.

Deputies believe Reynolds Jr. shot Amanda Miller, 31 of Mount Hope who is currently in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Department said they received tips on Monday morning and Reynolds Jr was in Raleigh county riding a bike in the middle of town and was put in handcuffs.

Reynolds Jr will be taken to the regional jail.

Reynolds Jr was on the run since April 19.

The Sheriff’s Department said that they know someone was keeping Reynolds Jr and they are going to find out who and they will be arrested too

