Make mom sparkle this Mother’s Day

When Jess Diab’s clients told her they wanted their then 8-year-old daughter, Mila, to have a princess bed, the Los Angeles–based designer didn’t picture the traditional frilly pink baldachin. Instead her mind immediately went to the slumber-party scene in Spice World, in which British girl group the Spice Girls lounge on a raised bed under a canopy of colorful sheer fabric. “The morning after a sleepover with your five best girlfriends, sitting in bed and chatting, is such a vibe,” says Diab. At the time, it was just what Mila needed, having recently started at a new school when she and her family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, from L.A.
