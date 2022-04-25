ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

13-year-old Minnesota boy to graduate from college (Yes, college)

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7xai_0fJcizrW00
Elliot Tanner

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor’s degree from college with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is studying at the University of Minnesota.

His goal: to be a high-energy theoretical physicist then eventually a professor of physics.

Tanner’s mom says he started reading and doing math at age 3. High school only took him two years to complete.

Then he started taking college classes when he was 9.

Tanner has also already been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics Ph.D. program.

He told NBC News that physics is one of his “favorite things to do.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Lawrence Post

Public school teacher was suspended after he hanged a Black doll from a cord at the front of the classroom because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it

Public school teacher hanged a black doll from a cord at a high school because he wanted the students to see if someone would claim it. The history teacher, who is white, said that he found the black doll unattended and hung it from the cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom so the owner could retrieve it. But, according to an online petition, the history teacher “has been heard using slurs against trans people, even making transphobic statements directly against trans people; has been seen making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement; has been known to consistently make racially charged comments towards POC in his classes.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Nbc#Physics Ph D#Nbc News#Kake News#Kakenews#Cox Media Group
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS News

Mask mandates return to college campuses as COVID-19 flares

The final weeks of the college school year have been disrupted yet again by COVID-19 as universities bring back mask mandates, switch to online classes and scale back large gatherings in response to upticks in coronavirus infections. Colleges in Washington, D.C., New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Texas have reimposed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

Statement Released On Death Of Wisconsin Athlete Sarah Shulze

A statement has been released by Wisconsin’s non-profit organization, which empowers students to talk about mental health after track star Sarah Shulze passed away on Apr. 13. Shulze died by suicide, according to her family. She was just 21 years old. In the statement, the organization encourages everyone around...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC News

College track star dies by suicide, family launches foundation in her name

A family and college community are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old track star at University of Wisconsin-Madison who died by suicide. Sarah Shulze, a cross-country athlete, died on April 13, according to a statement from her parents and two sisters. "Sarah took her own life. Balancing athletics, academics and...
MADISON, WI
WDBO

Harvard pledges $100 million to atone for role in slavery

BOSTON — (AP) — Harvard University is vowing to spend $100 million to research and atone for its extensive ties with slavery, the school’s president announced Tuesday, with plans to identify and support the descendants of enslaved people who labored at the Ivy League campus. President Lawrence...
COLLEGES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy