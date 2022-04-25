13-year-old Minnesota boy to graduate from college (Yes, college)

Elliot Tanner

A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor’s degree from college with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is studying at the University of Minnesota.

His goal: to be a high-energy theoretical physicist then eventually a professor of physics.

Tanner’s mom says he started reading and doing math at age 3. High school only took him two years to complete.

Then he started taking college classes when he was 9.

Tanner has also already been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics Ph.D. program.

He told NBC News that physics is one of his “favorite things to do.”

