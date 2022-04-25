ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts

By JAMES MacPHERSON
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLtyZ_0fJciuRt00
North Dakota Lawmaker Inmate Texts FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. Holmberg, North Dakota's longest-serving state senator announced Monday, April 25, 2022, that he would resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File) (Will Kincaid)

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator announced Monday that he would resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges.

Republican Ray Holmberg, who rose to become one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers in a career that spanned 46 years, said he would resign effective June 1. His term was scheduled to end on Nov. 30 and he already had announced in March that it would be his last.

“Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings,” Holmberg, 79, said in a statement announcing his resignation. “I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions.”

Holmberg did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press on Monday. His attorney, Mark Friese, said he didn't have anything to add beyond Holmberg's statement.

Friese, a prominent North Dakota criminal defense attorney, said Tuesday that Holmberg hasn’t been charged with any crime, and there is no indication that he will.

GOP Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement he “supports Sen. Holmberg’s decision to resign.” He did not elaborate.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said he spoke with Holmberg earlier about his future in the Legislature.

“No charges have been brought against Sen. Holmberg at this time ... he felt it was in the best interest to resign at this time," Wardner said.

Days after the published report about his text messages, Holmberg had announced that he would step down as head of a powerful panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions.

The Forum of Fargo reported April 15 that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages in August with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier. Prosecutors allege Morgan-Derosier possessed several thousand images and videos depicting sexually abused children. He also is accused of taking two children under the age of 10 from Minnesota to his Grand Forks home, with the intent of sexually abusing them.

Holmberg first told the Forum that he had read a newspaper story about the charges, then in a later interview said he had not, the Forum reported.

He told the Forum that his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to “a variety of things,” including patio work Morgan-Derosier did for him. He also told the newspaper that he no longer has the text messages.

“They’re just gone,” he said.

Holmberg has been one of the Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers for decades, serving as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He chaired the Legislative Management committee, which decides committee assignments and chooses study topics that often inspire legislation, four times.

He also sat on the state’s Emergency Commission, which allocates funding and resources in times of an emergency, and served on or chaired several GOP-led redistricting committees.

When he announced in March that this would be his last term, he said the stress of a session and a campaign would “only exacerbate a weakened ability to concentrate on the matters at hand and effectively recall events.”

Many North Dakota Republicans, including Burgum, showered Holmberg with accolades at the time.

Holmberg will remain on the Legislature’s payroll through May and on its state-funded health insurance plan through July, a benefit that is worth about $1,425 monthly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Wardner
Person
Ray Holmberg
Person
Doug Burgum
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State Where People Bought the Most Guns This Year

Several theories explain the fast pace of gun sales over the past 24 months. Among them is the violence in American cities during protests, which occurred over a year ago. Another is that the pandemic has, perhaps irrationally, increased concerns about protecting one’s property. 2021 gun sales numbers show that some of these trends may […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Child Pornography#Ap#Republican#The Associated Press#Gop#Senate
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Capitol Hill Evacuation Order Was Case Of Miscommunication; No Threat, Nearby Aircraft Was For Nationals’ Game Parachute Stunt – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 5:22 PM PT: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued an irate statement over the evacuation of the Capitol, which caused a momentary bit of alarm until Capitol Police determined that there was really no “probably threat” from approaching aircraft. Pelosi blamed the incident on the FAA. In a statement, Pelosi said, “Today, and every day, our Congressional community is extraordinarily grateful for the heroism of our United States Capitol Police officers.  In ordering the evacuation of the Capitol and vigilantly monitoring for a potential aircraft threat, our officers ensured the safety of all who work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy