ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

By MARCIA DUNN
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmoiv_0fJciEoj00
SpaceX Private Crew In this image from infrared video provided by SpaceX, the Dragon space capsule uses parachutes as it descends to the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on Monday, April 25, 2022. Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host. (SpaceX via AP) (Uncredited)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort Monday, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA's debut as a B&B host.

Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them $55 million apiece.

The trip was supposed to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended.

“Welcome back to planet Earth," radioed SpaceX Mission Control from Southern California. “We hope you enjoyed the extra few days in space.”

“Amazing mission," said real estate tycoon Larry Connor.

Before departing the space station Sunday night, the group thanked their seven hosts, including three NASA astronauts whose own mission is nearing an end.

It was the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists after shunning the practice perfected over the decades by Russia. Last fall, a Russian film crew flew up, followed by a Japanese fashion mogul and his assistant. In each case, an active-duty cosmonaut traveled with them.

The latest guests were accompanied by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company in charge of the flight, making it the first fully private trip to the space station.

After hosting longer than expected, NASA was itching to make room for the next crew. SpaceX will attempt to launch three NASA astronauts and one Italian to the space station as soon as Wednesday. They’ll replace the three Americans and a German up there since November who will head back to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule.

The pace is blazingly fast by NASA standards. SpaceX’s Benji Reed said the company launched its first passengers — a pair of NASA test pilots — two years ago and just completed its first private flight to the space station using the same capsule.

Axiom handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers: Connor from Dayton, Ohio; Canadian private equity CEO Mark Pathy; and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe of Tel Aviv. Their chaperone was Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times while a NASA astronaut.

It was an “amazing adventure that we’ve had, even longer and more exciting than we thought," Lopez-Alegria said after departing the space station.

Axiom teamed up with SpaceX for the journey that began with an April 8 liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It was SpaceX’s second private flight, coming just months after a billionaire’s orbital jaunt with contest winners.

While in space, the visitors did experiments and peered back at Earth.

“It’s been eye-opening in so many ways,” Pathy said, “that I think will have such a lasting impact on my life.”

The experience was especially personal for Stibbe. He served as a fighter pilot under Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who died aboard space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Stibbe flew copies of the surviving pages of Ramon’s space diary, as well as artwork and music created by Ramon’s children. He celebrated Passover with matzah bread he took up and gefilte fish offered by the station’s Russians.

Axiom’s second flight is set for next spring as the company looks ahead to having its own space station by 2030.

“There were a lot of eyes on this mission just to see if it was practical,” Derek Hassmann, Axiom's operations director, said after the splashdown. “Everybody understood it was possible,” but wondered if amateurs could pull this off with abbreviated training, without disturbing the space station crew.

“I think we proved we could do that," Hassmann said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WPXI Pittsburgh

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission. The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilan Ramon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Axiom Space#Earth#Ap#B B#Spacex Mission Control#Russian#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
62K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy