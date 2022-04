For the past two years, America has dealt with a weird paradox. While many people were out of work, many businesses were suffering from an inability to find workers. While some of the most obvious examples were the front-facing service industry, it wasn’t just a problem for fast-food joints and convenience stores. Yes, those were the jobs you saw advertised on scrolling electronic light boards and colorful signs staked along busy roads, but they were just a fraction of the need.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO