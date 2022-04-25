English Professor Erin Murphy to be featured at Spoken Word Night

A student-athlete from the University of Wisconsin-Madison died by suicide, her family said. Sarah Shulze, a star runner on the women's track and field and cross-country teams at the university, died this month at age 21. In a statement posted April 15 to a website dedicated to her life, her...
Jim Hartz, the veteran TV personality and reporter who co-hosted the Today show with Barbara Walters in the mid-1970s, has died. He was 82. According to Deadline, Hartz passed away on April 17 in Fairfax County, Virginia. His wife, Alexandra Dickson Hartz, confirmed the news, revealing that her husband had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
HUDSON, Ohio – New York Times bestselling author Shane Ryan will be featured via a Hudson Library and Historical Society live virtual streaming presentation. Ryan – who wrote “The Cup They Couldn’t Lose: America, the Ryder Cup, and the Long Road to Whistling Straits” – will give the presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there is an array of complaints and praises. But first, we begin with one caller remarking on how times have changed. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Can you believe it’s been 15 (!) editions since X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White’s gotten an X-Men Monday all to himself? It’s true! X-Men Monday #138 on January 17, to be eXact!. Well, all that’s about to change as Jordan’s set to return for May’s first...
On this episode: Elizabeth, Jamilah, and Zak expose the mini-monsters that parents accidentally create. They have some very fun—very scary—listener submissions. But honestly, who doesn’t need a snack for every car ride?. Then Zak interviews comedian, dad, and podcaster Chris Garcia about his new show Finding Raffi....
We apologize, this video has expired. One of the first shots in the rock-and-roll revolution was fired in 1955 when Little Richard recorded “Tutti Frutti” for Art Rupe’s Specialty Records. Rupe started the company to promote blues artists who were popular with Black audiences but ignored by major record companies. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.April 24, 2022.
Field & Stream caught back up with Tina Lewis, proprietor of The Wayward Trading Post, whom we featured in a story earlier this year. Lewis was a proposal-development specialist in a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical company and dropped everything to start making fly-fishing landing nets from her wood shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Custom-made, handcrafted, and often adorned with original artwork or artifacts, Lewis’s nets sell for anywhere from $100 to $1,000. Through them, she expresses her passion for art, music, the outdoors, and the stories of her clients. Below is our conversation.
We first met George Wendt’s Norm Peterson when he first bellied up to the Cheers bar in the early 1980s. From that Classic TV moment on, Wendt became a familiar face in homes all across the world, portraying our favorite beer drinking regular at the famous Boston-based pub. Wendt’s Norm Peterson has become so synonymous with the Cheers legacy that the moment a crowd full of beer drinkers simultaneously exclaims “Norm!” almost anyone knows it is Wendt’s beloved character that inspired the tradition.
