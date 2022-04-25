ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

PUBLIC NOTICE: Pen Dam Town Hall

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an update on the removal of the Peninsular Dam. The town hall...

The Monroe News

City of Monroe renews electronic scooter agreement with Bird Rides

The City of Monroe has extended its agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to allow the company to continue operating its electric scooter rental service within the community. At its meeting Monday, council unanimously agreed to renew its memorandum of understanding with Bird. The California-based company initially brought 25 of their e-scooters to the city last May and the rental service...
MONROE, MI
The Monroe News

City fails to approve residential infill agreement

A residential infill program proposed by a local developer that would have seen vacant, city-owned lots put back on the tax roll has hit a speed bump. On Monday, city council failed to approve a residential infill development agreement with Monroe-based Patriot Group Construction, LLC. Although the vote was 4-2 in favor of...
MONROE, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia seeks ways to limit loose trash in neighborhoods complaint, address climate change

Livonia City Council wants to take a look at sustainable environmental policies and ways to reduce the amount of loose trash hanging around neighborhoods. Council requested the mayor's office take a look at the two topics during a recent meeting. Both moves came from discussions surrounding climate change and what the city can do to be a good steward of the environment.
LIVONIA, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

What’s next in Peninsular Paper Dam removal? Ypsilanti to provide updates

YPSILANTI, MI - It’s been nearly three years — and a global COVID-19 pandemic — since Ypsilanti leaders voted to remove the Peninsular Paper Dam across the Huron River. But with a multimillion-dollar project like knocking out a dam dating back more than a century and a half, the pieces that must come together before that goal becomes a reality are still in motion.
YPSILANTI, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Tragedies of Unadilla, Michigan, Livingston County

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Learn about roadwork in Novi, including projects on 12 Mile, Beck, Novi, 10 Mile roads

More road work is coming to Novi, and the public is invited to get a closer look at projects during two scheduled public hearings. The first hearing pertains to proposed improvements to 12 Mile Road from Beck Road to Dixon. The Road Commission for Oakland County, Novi and Wixom host the event 4-7 p.m., April 26, at the City of Novi Firearms Training Center, 26350 Lee BeGole Drive (off 11 Mile Road west of Meadowbrook Road).
NOVI, MI
The Monroe News

Family event May 4 focuses on people with exceptionalities

CARLETON -- Take a trip around the world while learning about individuals with exceptionalities through an Airport Community Schools event celebrating different abilities. The district’s Parent Support Committee, in partnership with the Monroe County Intermediate School District, is hosting “Awareness Around the World” from 5-6:30 p.m. May 4 at Airport High School, 11330 Grafton Rd.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

$1.8M in DNR grants fund dam removals, fishery improvements

LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is spreading $1.8 million in grants among projects that will remove dams and improve fish habitat. The 12 fishery habitat grants announced Monday, April 25, will help the state and conservation nonprofits rehabilitate fish habitat through stream restoration, culvert replacements, tree planting and other measures.
MICHIGAN STATE

