PUBLIC NOTICE: Pen Dam Town Hall

In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO