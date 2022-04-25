PUBLIC NOTICE: Pen Dam Town Hall

The City of Monroe has extended its agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. to allow the company to continue operating its electric scooter rental service within the community.
At its meeting Monday, council unanimously agreed to renew its memorandum of understanding with Bird. The California-based company initially brought 25 of their e-scooters to the city last May and the rental service...
A residential infill program proposed by a local developer that would have seen vacant, city-owned lots put back on the tax roll has hit a speed bump.
On Monday, city council failed to approve a residential infill development agreement with Monroe-based Patriot Group Construction, LLC. Although the vote was 4-2 in favor of...
Livonia City Council wants to take a look at sustainable environmental policies and ways to reduce the amount of loose trash hanging around neighborhoods. Council requested the mayor's office take a look at the two topics during a recent meeting. Both moves came from discussions surrounding climate change and what the city can do to be a good steward of the environment.
YPSILANTI, MI - It’s been nearly three years — and a global COVID-19 pandemic — since Ypsilanti leaders voted to remove the Peninsular Paper Dam across the Huron River. But with a multimillion-dollar project like knocking out a dam dating back more than a century and a half, the pieces that must come together before that goal becomes a reality are still in motion.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Last week, a Washtenaw County judge ruled in favor of an accident survivor. He granted a motion, ordering the insurance company to process and pay all of the plaintiff's home-care bills from July 2, 2021. That is when the no fault auto reform went into effect.
In the southwest corner of Livingston County sits the community known as Unadilla. It began as a post office named "Milan" in 1834.....but the name had to be changed, due to another Milan already established in Michigan. Therefore, they decided to make it easy and re-named the post office "Unadilla" after the township. The area was surveyed for a plat in 1837 but not recorded until 1840.
It's road work season and, as Westland Public Services Director Ramzi El-Gharib says, "we have a lot" to get done. The city is planning more than two dozen road projects this season, most of which will focus on neighborhood roads. In the City of Wayne, local roadways are also the priority this summer.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, community members can drop off old, expired or unused medications at five drive-thru “Take Back” sites across Washtenaw County. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is intended to help reduce accidental poisoning from excess medications. Different types of...
More road work is coming to Novi, and the public is invited to get a closer look at projects during two scheduled public hearings. The first hearing pertains to proposed improvements to 12 Mile Road from Beck Road to Dixon. The Road Commission for Oakland County, Novi and Wixom host the event 4-7 p.m., April 26, at the City of Novi Firearms Training Center, 26350 Lee BeGole Drive (off 11 Mile Road west of Meadowbrook Road).
Candidates running for Lexington Mayor and the Fayette County Attorney office answered questions about law enforcement accountability, racial justice and bias in Lexington at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday night.
CARLETON -- Take a trip around the world while learning about individuals with exceptionalities through an Airport Community Schools event celebrating different abilities. The district’s Parent Support Committee, in partnership with the Monroe County Intermediate School District, is hosting “Awareness Around the World” from 5-6:30 p.m. May 4 at Airport High School, 11330 Grafton Rd.
The election slate is set for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County this fall. Partisan candidates had until April 19 to file for their respective city, county, statewide and national elections. Non-partisan candidates, such as university regents or state Supreme Court justices, must file by July 21, according to state election guidelines.
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is spreading $1.8 million in grants among projects that will remove dams and improve fish habitat. The 12 fishery habitat grants announced Monday, April 25, will help the state and conservation nonprofits rehabilitate fish habitat through stream restoration, culvert replacements, tree planting and other measures.
