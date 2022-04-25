ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Trudeau launches official inquiry into use of emergency laws to end trucker convoy

By Zi-Ann Lum and Nick Taylor-Vaisey
 1 day ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named Justice Paul S. Rouleau to lead the Public Order Emergency Commission, which will "examine the circumstances that led to the declaration being issued and the measures taken in response to the emergency." | Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

OTTAWA, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formally set in motion a major inquiry into his government's decision to invoke never-before-used emergency measures in response to the trucker occupation of downtown Ottawa .

Trudeau named Justice Paul S. Rouleau to lead the Public Order Emergency Commission, which will "examine the circumstances that led to the declaration being issued and the measures taken in response to the emergency."

Rouleau's work will focus on "the evolution of the convoy, the impact of funding and disinformation, the economic impact, and efforts of police and other responders prior to and after the declaration."

He has one year to report back to Parliament.

Rouleau sits on the Court of Appeal for Ontario and was also appointed a deputy judge of Yukon's Supreme Court in 2014 and the Northwest Territories Supreme Court in 2017.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the government is committed to a transparent investigation of the decision to use the law, a move decried by critics as wild government overreach.

"I’m confident that this process will examine the circumstances that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act fairly and impartially, as well as make potential recommendations regarding the management of public order emergencies,” he said in a release.



Ottawa’s decision to invoke Emergencies Act measures Feb. 14 was a last-ditch attempt to end the three-week occupation. It gave the federal government, police and banks unprecedented powers to crack down on protesters — and test novel ways of cutting off the occupation’s lines of support.

GoFundMe dropped the original “freedom convoy” fundraising campaign, citing a violation of the company’s terms of service, a move that got the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Organizers relaunched their campaign on the Christian crowdfunding website, GiveSendGo.

“The consequences are real and they will bite,” Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the time, test-driving a line she would use again weeks later to underscore the severity of sanctions slapped upon Russia.

Emergency measures widened the scope of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing rules, freezing more than $8 million raised — and targeted cryptocurrencies, though roughly C$1 million has evaded seizure , CBC reports.

Organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber grew the convoy movement by tapping into pandemic angst, calling years of mask mandates and restrictions “political overreach.” Their message resonated worldwide, inspiring anti-mandate protests in France, New Zealand, and Washington, D.C.

Canada boasts one of the highest vaccinated populations in the world. More than 81 percent of the population eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccines has received two doses. Nearly 48 percent has received booster shots.

Lich and Barber were charged with mischief, counseling mischief, intimidation, counseling intimidation, counseling obstruction of police and obstructing police.

Pat King, a trucker who built a fan base espousing his white supremacist views, is another leadership figure who brought his own following to Ottawa. He faces 12 charges, including perjury and obstruction of justice, for his role in overrunning the capital and beyond.

The weekslong protests in Ottawa were one in a chain of related events. It was linked to a series of illegal blockades that gummed up vital border crossings, much to the chagrin of Canadian automotive industry leaders and government officials.

One shutdown closed the Ambassador Bridge for six days, causing trade headaches as traffic stalled between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had been “ burning up the phone lines ” with Canadian officials and the White House as she urged Ottawa to bring a swift end to the blockade.

Pressure piled on Ottawa to act after the public lost trust in municipal police over their handling of the truckers and the shared belief among protesters that Covid-19 health mandates are an encroachment of their rights and freedoms.

By law, Rouleau’s inquiry must submit its final report by Feb. 20, 2023.

A special joint parliamentary committee struck in March is also reviewing the “exercise of powers and the performance of duties and functions pursuant to a declaration of emergency.”

Parties agreed to three joint chairs: Sen. Gwen Boniface, Bloc Québecois MP Rhéal Fortin and NDP MP Matthew Green. But news of the NDP’s supply-and-confidence deal to keep the Liberals in government until 2025 announced shortly rattled confidence among opposition MPs about the committee’s impartiality.

The House of Commons finance committee is also studying the federal government’s use of emergency powers.

A portion of Wellington Street, a corridor of power in the nation's capital that runs past the Bank of Canada, Supreme Court, Parliament Hill and the Prime Minister's Office, remains closed to vehicle traffic.

Comments / 66

Rose Palmer
1d ago

The most hated man in the world is a true Dictator. I pray he gets kick out of politics and never allowed to come back!

Reply(2)
68
chuckit
20h ago

We have traveled to Canada many times great people. But with COVID rules we have stayed away and that has to hurt the economy. Not many leaders purposely destroy their Academy by creating a science that’s not true. Is this asking for a depression.

Reply
19
Deplorable@2652
1d ago

The good people of Canada need to remove this dictator and NOW…

Reply(1)
48
