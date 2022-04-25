Paulina Gretzky Finally Married Dustin Johnson & Kid Rock Showed Up As Their Wedding Singer

Paulina Gretzky and Dusting Johnson had their big wedding over the weekend, when they finally walked down the aisle to seal the deal on a nearly nine-year engagement.

The couple exchanged vows and gave their "I do's" on Saturday at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee, where none other than Kid Rock showed up to play wedding singer at the event.

Rock performed a cover of Chris Stapleton's Joy of My Life, which Gretzky filmed and posted on her Instagram stories.

In one of the stories, you can see her PGA star husband in the front row, smiling back at her.

"You are the joy of my life," she wrote in the story, where she tagged her now-husband. "Thank you Kid Rock."

Kid Rock and Dustin Johnson have been buds for years, and he's also reportedly friends with Paulina's famous dad, Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Although it took them a long time to make the wedding happen, the couple did choose a special date for it according to mother-of-the-bride Janet Jones Gretzky.

She wrote on Instagram that Paulina and Dustin chose the same date that Wayne's parents, Walter and Phylis, got married many years ago.

Paulina shared more details from the wedding on her Instagram story. One post included photos of "the Johnsons" with family and their children ahead of the wedding.

Johnson also sent a handwritten letter to Gretzky saying: "You are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you."

Gretzky and DJ got married at the Blackberry Farm, located about three hours away from Nashville, Tennessee, confirmed People.

The couple had been engaged for nine years, as DJ proposed to Gretzky in 2013.

Daily Mail reports that the couple was spotted at the airport on their way back to Florida, and Gretzky was still sporting white — this time with a sports bra and jogger pants — while Johnson was carrying some bags of McDonald's on the walk to their private jet.

Although it took the pair a while to tie the knot, they're already well ahead on the other stuff. They've got two sons together in River Jones Johnson, 4 and Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 7.