ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Brazil Defense Ministry rejects judge's comments on anti-democratic guidance

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTnNp_0fJcgaXf00

BRASILIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's Defense Minister joined a feud between the country's Supreme Court and his boss, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, disputing statements by a Supreme Court judge who said the Armed Forces were being encouraged to discredit the country's voting system.

"To state that the Armed Forces were instructed to attack the electoral system, without presenting any proof or evidence of who guided it or how it happened, is irresponsible and constitutes a serious offense," Defense Minister General Paulo Sergio Nogueira said on Sunday night, fueling tensions between the court and Bolsonaro.

Justice Luis Roberto Barroso said during an on-line seminar at a Berlin university that the Brazilian military received guidance to "attack and discredit" the voting process for the election in October, when Bolsonaro will seek a second term.

Nogueira said Barroso's statements affected "the ethics, harmony and respect" between the country's institutions.

The tensions between the top court and the president resurfaced last week when Bolsonaro pardoned an ally the court had sentenced hours earlier to nearly nine years in prison for anti-democratic threats. read more

Barroso did not mention Bolsonaro by name in his statements, but the president has questioned the validity of Brazil's electronic voting urns, alleging without proof that they are vulnerable to fraud.

His opponents fear Bolsonaro is preparing the ground to refuse the results of a defeat in October in a polarized race against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Opinion polls say Lula has a comfortable though diminishing advantage over Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is an admirer of former U.S. President Donald Trump and could be tempted to follow his example and refuse to accept defeat in October.

If that were to happen, the role of Brazil's Armed Forces will be crucial in defending its democratic institutions.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opinion Polls#Election#Lula Da Silva#Brazil Defense Ministry#Defense#The Armed Forces#Brazilian
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Brazil
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
319K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy