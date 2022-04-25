‘Princess Bride’s’ Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital After Snake Bite

Cary Elwes was bitten by a rattlesnake!

TMZ reports the star of “The Princess Bride” was airlifted by helicopter to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Saturday for treatment. The actor later confirmed the news on Instagram.

The bite happened while Cary, 59, was doing some yardwork at his Malibu home.

Sources tell TMZ that the people with Elwes at the time of the bite were worried that the injury could be life-threatening. The actor, however, is expected to make a full recovery after receiving medical treatment.

Cary shared the news on Instagram with a graphic photo of his black and blue finger. Making a "Princess Bride" joke, he wrote, "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake." A ROUS being a "Rodent of unusual size."

He went on, "Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care. Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏"

Elwes is famous for playing Westley opposite Robin Wright’s Princess Buttercup in the 1987 hit “The Princess Bride.” TMZ points out that Cary was actually injured on the set of the film twice. He reportedly needed stiches after he was accidentally knocked out during a scene, and he also broke his toe.

Elwes has a big project in the works, having recently been cast in Zack Snyder’s new movie “Rebel Moon,” about a group of peaceful colonists living on the edge of the galaxy who recruit warriors from other planets to help them fight off oppressive armies.