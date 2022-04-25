ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular not profitable: Wealth of NFL draft information creates prop-bet frustration for bookmakers

By Lance Pugmire, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

With the wealth of knowledge and forecasting around the NFL draft, oddsmakers set as many creative proposition offerings as possible to quench bettors' rapid appetite.

But it's also a battle to keep up with breaking news that can viciously sway fortunes.

“We know we need to be a sportsbook that’s offering all these lines for our customers to bet on, even though we understand it’s a tough game that might not yield the best results for us,” Tipico Sportsbook spokesman Sunny Gupta said.

Las Vegas SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay similarly bemoaned the difficulty of trying to keep up with the frenzy of developments. He lamented that his book and others have no choice but to assign reduced betting limits on the propositions.

Top five NFL draft picks mystery

Tipico on Monday established Alabama defensive end Javon Walker as the new favorite (at -170) to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing last week's No. 1, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson , who is now the +150 second choice.

Jacksonville’s brain trust could shake things up again and pursue an offensive lineman to protect last year’s No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Tipico set North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu (-170) and Alabama tackle Evan Neal (+150) as the favorite top offensive linemen choices.

At Caesars Sportsbook, traders worked to establish over/under pick numbers for 36 players as the mystery of the top five draft order intensifies.

Walker’s total has moved down from 3.5 now that he's become their -220 favorite to be No. 1 while and Ekwonu and Neal have both risen a full point in the past week to 4.5. At Tipico, Ekwonu is the +200 favorite to be the third pick. The over/under for total offensive lineman taken in the first round is 7.5 (-200 for the under).

Following the breaking news

Following the Jaguars at No. 1 are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and the Giants. The Giants also possess the seventh pick after the Carolina Panthers at No. 6.

Traders flock to any news about what Jacksonville and Detroit will do. Tipico’s Gupta says a team of traders scrutinizes any updates tweeted by the NFL’s most knowledgeable and plugged-in newsmakers to ensure nothing is missed.

“The trader sees it and instantly adapts the market accordingly,” Gupta said.

It’s a cat-and-mouse game that exceeds the inside information that can leak out about injuries that affect NFL scores, a trade or free agent signing that will alter a team’s future book odds.

“As we get closer to the draft, a lot of the sharps will hop on specific lines based either on their own inside knowledge or them finding out news before we do," Gupta said. “The draft model is nowhere near what we do on the futures market for the Super Bowl. It’s based entirely on information that can guarantee an outcome."

“Finding out what the right information is first is such a tough task. And that’s why, historically, it’s not as profitable as other markets have been.”

Oct 24, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (12) makes an interception against Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Top prospect odds

Teams’ rising interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner lifted him to a -450 favorite as the first cornerback taken at Tipico, while Caesars lowered his over/under three positions to 5.5.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton also started at 8.5 at Caesars, but now he’s at 10.5, while Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is even with Gardner at 5.5. Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross is 7.5.

The over/under for cornerbacks taken in the first round is 4.5 (-145 for the under), and the number of defensive players selected in the first round is 15.5 (-105 for the under).

“It’s rumored that the Texans are in the market for a cornerback, and (Gardner) and (LSU’s Derek) Stingley Jr. are getting a lot of action,” said Caesars Assistant Director of Trading Adam Pullen. “If they’re going corner, it’s obviously one of those two, and Gardner is the big favorite among those two.

“The bets have been coming in based off that news. That Gardner move is considerable, but it’s par for the course for this event.”

Finding truth among the noise

What to believe is the ultimate challenge confronting both the bettors and the bookmakers.

“When you’re trying to price the draft, there’s so much that’s being said out there — perhaps deliberately from the teams who are working to leverage their picks by releasing smoke screens about who they’re going to pick so their targeted guy really doesn’t get taken,” Gupta said. “It can be so difficult to effectively price the draft markets.”

In other positions, Tipico ranks Iowa State’s Breece Hall as the favored (-290) first running back selected, followed by Heisman Trophy finalist Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State (+240).

Elsewhere, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson is +105 to be the first wide receiver taken over Alabama’s dynamic Jameson Williams (+200) and USC’s Drake London (+220).

Tipico set the over 5.5 wide receivers taken in the first round as a -280 favorite.

Williams leapt up the books, moving from his opening 14.5 total at Caesars to his current 11.5, where he follows both Stingley (9.5) and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (10.5).

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. The Associated Press

Pursuing a quarterback

Tipico foresees the Carolina Panthers pursuing a quarterback with the No. 6 selection — after the abysmal showing by Sam Darnold last season — which could affect the receiver total.

The Panthers are favorites in the pursuit of either Pickett (+162) or Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (+250).

In the Pickett chase, the New Orleans Saints are the +240 second choice, followed by the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers (+425) and the Seattle Seahawks ushering in an era post-Russell Wilson (+500).

The Steelers — with the No. 20 pick — are the second favorite to land Willis (+320), followed by the Lions (+380), who could trade down for him. Seattle is also +380 on Willis. The Atlanta Falcons — who pick ninth, one spot behind the Seahawks — are +400.

Willis’ total at Caesars is 9.5. A third quarterback, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is slotted at a 30.5 total by Caesars.

“It just takes one team taking a quarterback to shake up that whole dynamic,” Pullen said. “A lot of it depends on how quick a position goes, especially quarterback since it’s the most important position. These guys can go anywhere. It’s a natural position where a bunch of crazy stuff can happen in the draft.”

Meanwhile, the most volatile players on the board are Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, who won the Mackey Award, and Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, whose stock tumbled sharply amid reports of his involvement in domestic-violence incidents.

Minutes after McBride’s figure was set at 63.5, he was bet all the way down to 52.5.

But Wyatt plummeted from his opening 14.5 to 32.5 before settling at 29.5.

Caesars reports over bets on the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Wyatt have been the most popular player draft position prop it has offered based on total dollars wagered.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Popular not profitable: Wealth of NFL draft information creates prop-bet frustration for bookmakers

