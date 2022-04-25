'Heartbroken' family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride

The family of the 14-year-old boy who died last month after falling from a Florida amusement park ride filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday, accusing the park, ride operator and manufacturer of negligence.

Tyre Sampson died March 24 when he slipped through the gap between the harness and the seat on the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, an accident report found last week.

The lawsuit claims the ride was "unreasonably dangerous" and that Tyre died as a direct result of the negligence of ICON Park, which leased the space; the Slingshot Group, which owns and operated the ride; Funtime Handels GmbH, the Austrian company that manufactured the ride; and Keator Construction, which built the ride. Multiple other businesses connected to the ride are named in the suit.

Nekia Dodd, Tyre's mother, told USA TODAY on Tuesday she hopes to see better safety protocols put in place to prevent similar accidents.

"I still feel angry, frustrated," she said. "Of course I'm heartbroken. To see your child fall to his death in that manner? It's disturbing."

The companies failed to warn Tyre of the ride's height and weight restrictions, failed to properly train their employees, and failed to provide an appropriate restraint system like a secondary seatbelt, according to an advanced copy of the lawsuit provided to USA TODAY by the family's attorneys.

"It could have been preventable at any stage," attorney Michael Haggard told USA TODAY. "There are multiple failures from the minute this was engineered to 11 p.m. that fateful night."

ACCIDENT REPORT: Florida park ride seat was adjusted before 14-year-old boy fell to his death

The lawsuit was filed Monday around noon in the Circuit Court of Orange County on behalf of Tyre's parents according to a court records.

“The defendants in Tyre’s case showed negligence in a multitude of ways,” family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “From the ride and seat manufacturers and the installer to the owners and operators, the defendants had more than enough chances to enact safeguards, such as seatbelts, that could have prevented Tyre’s death. They didn’t, and their poor decisions resulted in deadly consequences for a promising young man and lifelong pain for his family.”

The FreeFall ride opened in the center of Orlando's Entertainment District late last year and billed itself as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower. On the ride, 30 passengers rise to the top, tilt forward and plunge nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching more than 75 mph, according to a January news release from the park.

The Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park is the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park. Once the 30 riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward before falling at more than 75 mph. ICON Park Orlando

Although a weight limit was listed in the ride's operating manual, no height or weight restrictions were posted at the ticket counter and employees were not trained on the restrictions, according to the lawsuit. The ride's operations and maintenance manual lists the maximum rider weight as approximately 287 pounds.

An accident report released last week found that the sensors on Tyre's seat were also manually adjusted , which allowed the ride to operate while his seat had a restraint opening almost twice as large as normal even though it was unsafe. The average restraint opening is about 3 inches, but on two modified seats, the gap was about 6 inches and it may have expanded even further during the ride, the report found.

Haggard said the operator manipulated the harness "for the illogical purpose of allowing bigger riders to go in there which goes against every industry standard."

It's unclear who adjusted the seats and when, but Haggard said criminal charges are possible depending on the outcome of the state's investigation.

'SHOCKED AND HEARTBROKEN': 14-year-old dies in fall from massive drop tower in Florida

"When you intentionally do something and it results in someone's death, that can be negligent homicide. That could be manslaughter," he said.

"We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed," Trevor Arnold, attorney for Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

ICON Park previously said the company was "deeply troubled" by the preliminary findings of the state's investigation. USA TODAY has reached out to the three companies for comment.

The lawsuit claims the ride was "unreasonably dangerous" and that a reasonable manufacturer would have installed seatbelts or a secondary restraint system, not allowed the proximity sensors to be manipulated, and installed a mechanism to stop the ride if riders weren't properly secured.

Hannes Lackner, general manager of Funtime Thrill Rides, said in a January letter attached to the user manual that there is "no need for an extra safety belt or seat belt because the seat and restraint system fulfill more than the requirements."

The companies concealed "the defective design of the Free Fall ride and its known susceptibility to cause injury and death in normal ride operation," according to the court documents.

The family is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 as well as attorney fees.

The ride will remain closed indefinitely, said Nikki Fried, Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, last week.

Ultimately, Dodd said she wants to see the ride permanently closed. She said she will continue pushing for change in honor of her son, who she remembers as a humble, well-mannered student, teammate and older brother.

"I can't be weak, sometimes I wanted to," she said. "He would want me stand up for what's right. In his honor, I have to."

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Heartbroken' family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride