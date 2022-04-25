ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Heartbroken' family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride

By N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The family of the 14-year-old boy who died last month after falling from a Florida amusement park ride filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday, accusing the park, ride operator and manufacturer of negligence.

Tyre Sampson died March 24 when he slipped through the gap between the harness and the seat on the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park, an accident report found last week.

The lawsuit claims the ride was "unreasonably dangerous" and that Tyre died as a direct result of the negligence of ICON Park, which leased the space; the Slingshot Group, which owns and operated the ride; Funtime Handels GmbH, the Austrian company that manufactured the ride; and Keator Construction, which built the ride. Multiple other businesses connected to the ride are named in the suit.

Nekia Dodd, Tyre's mother, told USA TODAY on Tuesday she hopes to see better safety protocols put in place to prevent similar accidents.

"I still feel angry, frustrated," she said. "Of course I'm heartbroken. To see your child fall to his death in that manner? It's disturbing."

The companies failed to warn Tyre of the ride's height and weight restrictions, failed to properly train their employees, and failed to provide an appropriate restraint system like a secondary seatbelt, according to an advanced copy of the lawsuit provided to USA TODAY by the family's attorneys.

"It could have been preventable at any stage," attorney Michael Haggard told USA TODAY. "There are multiple failures from the minute this was engineered to 11 p.m. that fateful night."

ACCIDENT REPORT: Florida park ride seat was adjusted before 14-year-old boy fell to his death

The lawsuit was filed Monday around noon in the Circuit Court of Orange County on behalf of Tyre's parents according to a court records.

“The defendants in Tyre’s case showed negligence in a multitude of ways,” family attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “From the ride and seat manufacturers and the installer to the owners and operators, the defendants had more than enough chances to enact safeguards, such as seatbelts, that could have prevented Tyre’s death. They didn’t, and their poor decisions resulted in deadly consequences for a promising young man and lifelong pain for his family.”

The FreeFall ride opened in the center of Orlando's Entertainment District late last year and billed itself as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower. On the ride, 30 passengers rise to the top, tilt forward and plunge nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching more than 75 mph, according to a January news release from the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJ1ww_0fJcfvnT00
The Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park is the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park. Once the 30 riders reach the top, the ride tilts forward before falling at more than 75 mph. ICON Park Orlando

Although a weight limit was listed in the ride's operating manual, no height or weight restrictions were posted at the ticket counter and employees were not trained on the restrictions, according to the lawsuit. The ride's operations and maintenance manual lists the maximum rider weight as approximately 287 pounds.

An accident report released last week found that the sensors on Tyre's seat were also manually adjusted , which allowed the ride to operate while his seat had a restraint opening almost twice as large as normal even though it was unsafe. The average restraint opening is about 3 inches, but on two modified seats, the gap was about 6 inches and it may have expanded even further during the ride, the report found.

Haggard said the operator manipulated the harness "for the illogical purpose of allowing bigger riders to go in there which goes against every industry standard."

It's unclear who adjusted the seats and when, but Haggard said criminal charges are possible depending on the outcome of the state's investigation.

'SHOCKED AND HEARTBROKEN': 14-year-old dies in fall from massive drop tower in Florida

"When you intentionally do something and it results in someone's death, that can be negligent homicide. That could be manslaughter," he said.

"We reiterate that all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the manufacturer of the ride were followed," Trevor Arnold, attorney for Orlando Slingshot, said in a statement.

ICON Park previously said the company was "deeply troubled" by the preliminary findings of the state's investigation. USA TODAY has reached out to the three companies for comment.

The lawsuit claims the ride was "unreasonably dangerous" and that a reasonable manufacturer would have installed seatbelts or a secondary restraint system, not allowed the proximity sensors to be manipulated, and installed a mechanism to stop the ride if riders weren't properly secured.

Hannes Lackner, general manager of Funtime Thrill Rides, said in a January letter attached to the user manual that there is "no need for an extra safety belt or seat belt because the seat and restraint system fulfill more than the requirements."

The companies concealed "the defective design of the Free Fall ride and its known susceptibility to cause injury and death in normal ride operation," according to the court documents.

The family is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 as well as attorney fees.

The ride will remain closed indefinitely, said Nikki Fried, Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, last week.

Ultimately, Dodd said she wants to see the ride permanently closed. She said she will continue pushing for change in honor of her son, who she remembers as a humble, well-mannered student, teammate and older brother.

"I can't be weak, sometimes I wanted to," she said. "He would want me stand up for what's right. In his honor, I have to."

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Heartbroken' family sues over death of 14-year-old boy who fell from Florida amusement park ride

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Mother Of Tyre Sampson Calls His Death At Florida Amusement Park Ride 'Murder'

In a new interview with CBS News, Nekia Dodd is calling the death of her son Tyre Sampson who fell to his death from an amusement park ride last month, “murder.”. Dodd recounted getting the news that her 14-year-old had died. “I'm like, it's a movie. I'm thinking I'm in a movie. Am I dreaming?" she said. "I mean, worst nightmare ever. You see your child on a vacation with family and friends, and he didn't return from a vacation. That's, oh, that's gruesome. That's horrible."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Dea#The Slingshot Group#Austrian
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

454K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy