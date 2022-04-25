ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnPolitics: War in Ukraine reaches 2-month mark

By Amy Nakamura, Chelsey Cox and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2022. Francisco Seco, AP

Greetings, OnPolitics readers!

Welcome to a special edition of OnPolitics.

It's been two months since President Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked war on Ukraine. Against the odds, Ukraine's military has held onto its capital, Kyiv, and other cities that were expected to fall within weeks or even days.

Ukraine's defiant president , Volodymyr Zelenskyy, transformed himself from a politician mostly known for his previous career as a comedian and actor into a courageous wartime statesman – a "David" prepared to confront Russia's menacing "Goliath" in the name of freedom-loving, sovereign states everywhere.

The war has not yet spilled over into NATO countries, as was once feared, though boundaries may be tested as Russia launches a new offensive in eastern Ukraine after pulling its forces back from Kyiv.

Russia's assault on Ukraine has already unleashed horrific consequences: Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homeland, attacks have leveled buildings and obliterated neighborhoods across Ukraine and thousands of civilians have been killed.

Russia, meanwhile, is increasingly isolated amid a batch of international sanctions and an outpouring of global condemnation.Those not prepared to spout Putin's false claims about the war risk beatings, arrest and jail.

Observers disagree over how long the war will last. Some believe it could grind on through next year, while others predict it may be over much sooner.

Stories from inside the war:

Stories from Ukrainian refugees:

Military presence in Ukraine:

  • How much aid has the US given Ukraine? Over the last nine months, the Biden administration has approved billions in military assistance – including anti-aircraft systems and Javelin missiles - to help Ukraine stop Russia's brutal invasion .
  • Key guide to military weapons : As fighting continues across Ukraine, the world has been getting a closer look at both countries' weaponry, how deadly it can be, and how quickly expensive equipment can be destroyed .
  • Mapping Russia's invasion : See where Russia's forces are moving within Ukraine's borders and check back for the latest visual explanations and annotated maps .
  • Zelenskyy meets with top officials : Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised more military aid to Ukraine during their meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv .

Here's a look at how besieged Ukrainians took time to celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday . — Amy and Chelsey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: War in Ukraine reaches 2-month mark

Related
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Not feeling well, Vlad? Putin looks unsteady in Easter church service footage showing him biting lip and fidgeting as health rumours grow and war continues to go badly

Vladimir Putin looked frail and unsteady in footage purporting to be from a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter, stoking rumours surrounding the Russian president's ailing health. He chewed his lip and appeared unsure of his footing as he stood in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei...
RELIGION
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
