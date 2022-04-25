ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Development and validation of questionnaire to assess exposure of children to enteric infections in the rural northwest Ethiopia

By Zemichael Gizaw
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn areas where children have multiple environmental exposures to enteric pathogens, identifying the sources of exposure by measuring external and internal exposures to enteric pathogens and complementing by questionnaire and observational checklist to capture behaviors resulting risk of exposure is critical. Accordingly, this study was conducted to design valid and reliable...

