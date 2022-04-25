ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Filling the gaps: Why Canada still needs a public dental health plan despite decades of medicare

By Catherine Carstairs, Professor, Department of History, University of Guelph
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NntGD_0fJcfm6A00
A public dental care plan would give many Canadians reason to smile. (Unsplash)

Canadians pride ourselves on our health-care system, especially in comparison with our neighbours to the south. But there are significant gaps in coverage. Nearly one-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance, and that number climbs to 50 per cent for lower-income Canadians . Without dental care, minor issues like cavities can result in serious infections.

Over 10 per cent of Canadians live with pain in their mouth . People visit emergency rooms for care that could be better delivered in a dental office. Canadians lose teeth that could have been saved, which makes it hard to eat nutritiously and can make it more difficult to find work .

Poor oral health can also complicate or contribute to diabetes, heart disease and other chronic diseases .

Why was dental care not included in medicare?

My forthcoming book, The Smile Gap: The History of Oral Health and Social Inequality , explores why dental care was left out of medicare. The 1964 Royal Commission on Health Services , which set the stage for medicare, recommended the establishment of a dental care program for children, using dentists and dental professionals with less training called dental auxiliaries.

The idea was to start with younger children and then expand eligibility to older children. Eventually, adults might be included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PCWo_0fJcfm6A00
‘The Smile Gap: The History of Oral Health and Social Inequality’ explores why dental care was left out of medicare. Author provided

At the time, there was a significant shortage of dentists in Canada and a universal program was not practical. Dentists opposed the idea of publicly funded denticare, especially the use of auxiliaries to treat children.

The idea of using auxiliaries came from New Zealand, where specially trained dental nurses provided treatment in schools . Despite the success of the New Zealand program, dentists did not believe that dental auxiliaries had sufficient training to work without a dentist’s direct supervision.

Dentists thought that more emphasis should be placed on prevention, especially education and water fluoridation. Many had been fighting for water fluoridation in their communities for over a decade . Water fluoridation had been shown to significantly reduce cavities and yet Canadians repeatedly rejected water fluoridation in municipal referendums , leading dentists to conclude that Canadians did not value their oral health.

When the Medical Care Act of 1966 passed, dental care was not included. For the most part, dentists were delighted that they could continue their practices without state interference.

The provinces step in

My book covers the history of dental programs in Canada. Even before medicare, quite a few provinces provided public dental insurance for people on social assistance.

The Ontario dental insurance program, for example, was established in 1958 to provide care for children whose mothers received state support. In 1965, all parents who received family benefits became eligible. Unfortunately, many people who lived in regions without a dentist were unable to access the program.

According to a study by dental public health researcher James Leake , dentists also had problems with the program. They disliked it because it only included basic services and they found it professionally challenging to not provide the best possible service. Dentists also complained that people on social assistance were much more likely to miss appointments than other patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ltv4_0fJcfm6A00
In the years after the Second World War, some provinces began providing dental care to all children. (Pixabay)

Access to care continues to be a problem today. While all provinces provide some dental services to people on social assistance , dentists are often reimbursed at less than their usual fees, making them reluctant to serve these patients.

Dental care for children

In the years after the Second World War, some provinces began providing dental care to all children. The most innovative program was in Saskatchewan , where dental nurses — later called dental therapists — provided care in schools beginning in the mid-1970s. The College of Dental Surgeons opposed the program and it was cancelled in 1987.

In other provinces, children received state-funded care in private dental offices. Although there were significant cutbacks to children’s programs in the late 20th century, Québec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia still have universal dental care programs for children. In the past 15 years , there has been an expansion of targeted programs aimed at low-income children, such as Ontario’s Healthy Smiles

Rise of private dental insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B456A_0fJcfm6A00
One in 10 Canadians live with mouth pain. (Pixabay)

In the 1970s, unions began demanding dental insurance. Companies that no longer needed to provide medical benefits to their employees began to offer dental insurance. By 1982, approximately two-thirds of collective agreements included dental benefits and just over one-third of Canadians had private dental insurance . By the mid-90s, over half of all Canadians had private dental insurance .

Even though dental insurance did not cover all services, access to insurance diminished the demand for universal dental insurance.

Gaps in care

This has left some Canadians without dental care. In 2007, journalist Moira Welsh wrote about Jason Jones for the Toronto Star . Jones was a young man, but his teeth had rotted away. In severe pain, he spent his wife’s life savings to remove them.

At the time the article was published, Jones had just two teeth, which the dentists had left in as anchors for dentures. He could only eat soft foods, his appearance was adversely affected and he couldn’t find a job.

Jones’ story had a happy ending. In response to the front-page story , numerous dentists and denturists reached out and dentist Raj Singh provided him with a new smile. Unfortunately, many other Canadians are not so lucky.

The future of denticare

In 2011, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives published the report Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is , drawing attention to the need for better dental care. In 2019, the NDP included denticare in its federal election platform . The Liberal government promised to explore universal dental care in its throne speech of December 2019 , and in October 2020, the Parliamentary Budget Office costed a program to provide dental care to all Canadians with a household income of under $90,000, similar to what the Non-Insured Health Benefits program provides for Indigenous people.

The NDP made denticare a key demand in its 2021 electoral platform. Most recently, the Liberal government agreed to provide a denticare program , starting with children under 12 and expanding it until everyone with a household income of under $90,000 is covered, with no co-payments for people with a family income of under $70,000.

If the Liberals follow through on their promise, this will reduce the gaps in care and relieve the suffering of many Canadians.

Catherine Carstairs received funding from SSHRC and AMS Health Services for this research.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

It is time for us to accept that policy failure and lack of community engagement in policy decision-making go hand-in-hand. The fact that the communities with the worst health outcomes are also the communities least likely to be meaningfully engaged in health policy decision-making should not be a surprise. As it stands, a growing body of evidence suggests that while many decision-making bodies proclaim publicly that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many institutions are not willing to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say. Broad systemic problems caused by longstanding exclusion and privilege are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Health Plan#Dental Insurance#Health Care#Canadians
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Fox News

Canadian college's tenure track position open only for 'women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit' people

The University of Waterloo announced an opening for a tenure track position last month that is only available to "qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit." The university's Faculty of Environment is seeking applicants with experience in geography, earth science, environmental science, or sustainability to join as...
COLLEGES
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Companies are mitigating labour shortages with automation — and this could drastically impact workers

Last month, unemployment in Canada reached a record low of 5.2 per cent. Alongside low unemployment, many industries saw — and are still seeing — a worker shortage, with the number of job vacancies in Canada reaching 900,000 in January. Both of these things are good for workers, right? Prospective employers, desperate for new recruits, are “throwing cash at applicants.” Many lower wage jobs have even seen an increase in pay, like the 20 per cent wage increase for truckers recently announced by Walmart. The pandemic is partially responsible for this labour shortage, as the immigrant workforce supply dried up throughout the...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staffing Push Fuels Debate Over How to Pay for It

Advocacy groups seek better data on costs, profits, ownership. The Biden administration’s push for federal nursing home staffing requirements has entered the rulemaking phase, and industry leaders, academics, and advocacy groups are asking the same questions: How much will it cost, and who’s going to pay for it?
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Hybrid work is just not working well for most women

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Survey after survey shows women are much more likely than men to prefer flexible and hybrid work schedules. But for those who are even offered this option, it’s not all...
MENTAL HEALTH
biospace.com

How to Navigate Family Medical Leave in the Workplace

Requesting medical leave in any industry can be a long, arduous process. Many people never think about how this process works until they are forced to navigate it in the wake of a medical event. One of the most common types of leave is family leave. When family medical leave...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

It's time for the Canada Infrastructure Bank to reclaim its public purpose

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), a federal government financial institution, opened its doors five years ago with great promise, vowing to deploy $35 billion of investments towards “the next generation of infrastructure Canadians need.” But rather than investing public money in public services, the CIB has instead privatized our water, transportation and electricity. For every dollar invested by the CIB, the hope was that $4 to $5 would be invested by the private sector. This extraordinary leap of faith in private capital and market forces was baked into the CIB Act: “The purpose of the Bank is to invest and seek to attract...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

The discovery of two giant dinosaur species solves the mystery of missing apex predators in North America and Asia

The top predator of the Jurassic and Cretaceous landscapes was usually a species of meat-eating dinosaur. These predators walked on two legs, had powerful jaws lined with sharp teeth and included species from groups known as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and carcharodontosaurs. Tyrannosaurus rex, the goat-eating, jeep-chasing tyrannosaur from the movie Jurassic Park, was the apex predator of North America just before dinosaurs went extinct at the end of the Cretaceous Period. Although iconic, T. rex was only one species of many large, meat-eating dinosaurs that dominated various ecosystems at different times over the 130 million years of dinosaur reign. During the Cretaceous Period,...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

The political opportunities and challenges of Canada's new $9.1B climate plan

With the release of Ottawa’s new “2030 Emissions Reduction Plan” this week, Canada has entered a new phase of climate policy. The 270-page document lays out the path the federal government will take to meet Canada’s Paris Agreement target to cut emissions by 40 per cent to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. The new climate plan is the first to be produced under the new Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, which mandates that governments show how they will meet emissions targets and regularly report on their progress. The plan seeks to launch Canada’s economic transformation en route...
AMERICAS
TheConversationCanada

What the 2022 federal budget says about Canada’s commitment to a green recovery

Every year, the federal budget outlines government spending priorities and sources of revenue for the coming year. While COVID-related spending dominated the previous two budgets, the 2022 budget comes amid new geopolitical uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, ongoing socio-economic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, rising inflation, housing affordability, supply chain disruptions and increased pressure for accelerated climate action. The federal government’s recently announced 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, is expected to cost $9.1 billion in new investments, not including the cost...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy