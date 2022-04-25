FRCE gets honored for missions support, Harrier readiness

The Navy has relieved the commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command.”. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Atkinson, who took command in May 2021, was relieved Friday by Rear Adm....
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) is making final preparations for the first Honor Flight to depart from ILM in 12 years on Saturday, April 30. According to the news release, a new chapter of HFCFA was established in February 2020 to honor local...
USS Gerald R. Ford—the Navy’s oft-troubled next-generation aircraft carrier—was declared battle-ready in December, but defense officials only announced it on Tuesday. This revelation about the lead ship of its class—delivered years late and billions of dollars over cost—was matter-of-factly mentioned by Capt. Brian Metcalf, the Ford program manager, when asked about its battle status by a reporter on Tuesday at the Navy League’s Sea Air Space convention in National Harbor, Maryland.
The commanding officer and sergeant major of a Hawaii infantry unit dubbed “America’s battalion” both were fired in late March, the Marine Corps has confirmed. Lt. Col. Benjamin Wagner and Sgt. Maj. Jayson Clifton, of 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines, were fired March 31 in Hawaii, Task & Purpose first reported.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will soon decide what’s next for its two Iron Dome batteries, procured as an interim cruise missile defense capability while the service builds its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system, according to officials in charge of missile defense modernization and fielding. The Iron Dome...
ABOARD THE AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT SHIP USS TRIPOLI — The Marines broke a record on Sunday when they loaded the most 16 F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters ever aboard a big-deck amphibious warship. Under cloudy skies on Sunday afternoon, deck sailors directed Marine pilots onto launching spots and maneuvered...
In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
The Navy and Marine Corps recently proved they can operate an amphibious assault carrier as if it were a fixed-wing aircraft carrier, which officials said will give them more options for how to use these ships in the future. The naval services fully exercised the Marine Corps’ “lightning carrier” concept...
WASHINGTON — The expeditionary warfare community is eyeing ways to use all its forces in future operations, with fleet experiments looping special operations forces, mine countermeasures sailors, Seabees and more into traditional naval operations. Brig. Gen. David Odom, the director of expeditionary warfare on the chief of naval operations’...
Paul Worley leaned in close, speaking softly while caressing Huckleberry’s long beige muzzle as the horse stood perfectly still under a shade canopy at the J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center. Slowly walking around the 1,270-pound draft horse, he lifted each of the animal’s powerful legs, bringing up one hoof...
Sgt. Zonia Kotaro had a good first Marine Corps enlistment. She had gone off to recruit training in 2014, learned the skills of a motor transport operator, and went overseas to her first unit in Okinawa, Japan, where she stayed two years. In the final part of her tour, she...
The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer, Inc to produce its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), which will replace its M4/M4A1 service rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to go with the Sig Sauer designs after a 27-month selection process that saw the arms company’s design compete against designs submitted by Textron Systems and General Dynamic. Sig Sauer will now produce what is being called the XM5 to replace its M4 service, and the XM250 to replace its M249 squad-level light machine gun.
A Marine light attack helicopter squadron that has been active intermittently in worldwide conflicts since World War II cased it colors in a Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, ceremony on Friday. Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, known as “Scarface,” was deactivated as part of the Marine...
A group of warrant officers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, gained notoriety last week after their hangar bathroom was shared by U.S. Army WTF Moments. The 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion latrine lacks many of the amenities soldiers have come to know and love about most Army bathrooms — the familiar washed-out glow of flickering fluorescent lights; rusty, broken hand soap dispensers; suspicious puddles; and stained ceiling tiles that inspire questions that you don’t want answers to.
Comments / 0