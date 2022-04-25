ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Superior Residents Debate Whether Indoor Sprinklers Should Be Required In Rebuild

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of Superior who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire will gather Monday evening at the Town Hall to discuss whether they should have to install indoor sprinkler systems if they rebuild their homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02w7NX_0fJcffv500

(credit: CBS)

Town Trustee Neal Shah says, “It’s a catch-22. We as a town, as a community, want everyone to be able to build back. We also want them to build back safely.”

Those who lost their homes are invited to discuss whether the existing law for indoor sprinkler systems should be required for those who want to rebuild. It costs a lot.

Carrie Hilton lost her home in the fire in the Sagamore area.

“I don’t know if any of the sprinklers in these homes went off. It’s obviously right in the path of the fire and there are eight homes up there that were completely destroyed, but even if they went off, it doesn’t matter,” said Hilton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUBcN_0fJcffv500

(credit: CBS)

On the other hand, she says she knows the sprinklers might save a home from indoor fires.

The situation was somewhat similar to Louisville. Here fire victims protested against costly energy-saving requirements that were mandated in rebuilding. The code was then dropped for fire victims.

Shah knows underinsured homeowners want to keep the price of rebuilding down, “And I hate the situation where safety and cost have to be discussed in the same equation.”

Those flags that dot the debris perhaps are a sign, hurdles or not, they’re coming back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fZqa_0fJcffv500

(credit: CBS)

Shah points out that homeowners insurance may cover the cost of those indoor sprinklers. It is under a clause titled “Ordinance Or Law” for government-mandated upgrades and some people miss it.

Comments / 4

CBS Denver

