Albany Museum of Art seeks funds from Dougherty County Commission

ALBANY -- Officials with the Albany Museum of Art laid out a plan Monday for the use of additional space that will come with the expansion of the museum when it moves to downtown Albany. The plan was part of a presentation made by AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf to the Dougherty County Commission.

Wulf asked the commission to consider a $2 million leadership gift to help fund its relocation to downtown Albany. Wulf requested $8 million in special tax funds from the Albany City Commission last week.

In his request to county commissioners, Wulf said the gift from the upcoming special-purpose local-option sales tax or other sources “would be demonstrative and important” for the $34,975,000 cultural project. The museum, currently located at 311 Meadowlark Drive, will move to the former Belk department store at 128 and 146 W. Broad Ave. once renovations are completed.

“With free admission and field trips for schools and organizations, we serve all of southwest Georgia,” Wulf said. “We offer scholarships to our art camps, and we have free admission to our largest event of the year, AMA ChalkFest.

“We strive to offer a place of inclusivity and accessibility. Accessibility is key to our mission, and that is why our move downtown is crucial. With a more centralized location, it will make it easier for residents in east and south Albany to access the museum, which is for everyone.”

The move downtown will give the Albany Museum of Art the space it needs to offer more exhibitions, art classes, events, and programs, Wulf told the board. In the new building, the AMA’s space will more than double from the current 25,000 square feet to 58,000 square feet. Wulf said the additional space will allow for:

-- Expanded exhibition space for art in a range of sizes and media;

-- Expanded event space;

-- Expanded classroom space that will support educational programs for children, teens and adults;

-- State-of-the-art collection storage for the AMA’s permanent collection;

-- Studio space for artists-in-residence;

-- Multimedia systems that will support new and emerging art;

-- A café and museum store;

-- An outdoor sculpture garden.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas noted that $700,000 in support for the museum’s move downtown was included in SPLOST V, a special-purpose local-option sales tax previously approved by Dougherty County voters. Monday’s request would add $1.3 million, making a total of $2 million.