Orlando, FL

Orlando ride death: Tyre Sampson's parents file wrongful death lawsuit

wfmynews2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Tyre Sampson's parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses Monday morning. Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson are the parents of the north St. Louis County teen. The 14-year-old fell to his death last month after he was ejected from the FreeFall tower ride at one of...

www.wfmynews2.com

