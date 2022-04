It’s officially the last week of the 2022 NHL regular season. It’s a bittersweet moment to reflect on the moments that have earned praise on highlight reels, from Trevor Zegras’ (C – ANA) trick shot goals to Auston Matthews (C – TOR) scorching every opposing defense and goaltender in his path. The drama surrounding the Western Conference playoff race is growing, as Nashville and Dallas are only separated by one point for the final seed in the Central Division. Vancouver still has a chance despite dropping three games in a row. At the same time, Vegas appears to be on the inside track towards clinching and extending their playoff streak to five consecutive seasons after their inaugural year in 2018.

