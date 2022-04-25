Gun Violence Prevention Group Mothers In Charge Awarded $100,000 In Community Project Funding From Federal Government

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A grassroots organization working to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia is getting additional funding. Eyewitness News was at Fairhill Square Park Monday morning for an announcement by Congressman Brendan Boyle.

The group Mothers in Charge is being awarded $100,000 in community project funding by the federal government.

“Oftentimes nonprofit organizations are lacking the resources to do the work that we are doing, but with this grant money we are able to do so much,” said Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder and executive director of Mothers in Charge.

The money will be used to bolster the group’s PIE initiative. PIE is short for prevention, intervention, and education.

Its overall goal is to reduce gun violence and the rapid increase of illegal guns in Philly.