ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CEO parent appeals conviction in college bribery case

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xF9R_0fJcdFEj00

Two wealthy parents sentenced to prison in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal appealed their convictions on Monday, saying they believed they were making legitimate donations to get their children into elite universities.

John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz were found guilty in a jury trial last year after prosecutors said they paid bribes to cheat the college admissions system. Both men were convicted of fraud and bribery conspiracy, and Wilson was convicted of additional charges of bribery, wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Their sentences are the longest handed down in the case so far. Wilson, 62, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, while Abdelaziz, 64, was sentenced to a year.

The two men are the only parents who have gone to trial in the case, which has ensnared nearly 60 parents as well as college athletics officials.

Both have insisted they had no idea their money was being used for personal bribes, an argument they reiterated in their appeals. They were led to believe their money would go directly to colleges, their lawyers argued in new court filings, saying they’re no different than other wealthy parents who make donations to get a boost in the admissions process.

“Wilson’s donations were intended for the universities, not any individual,” Wilson’s lawyers wrote. “The universities cannot be both the victim and the beneficiary of the ‘bribes.’”

Wilson, a former Staples Inc. executive who heads a private equity firm, was accused of paying $220,000 to have his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit. Prosecutors said he later paid another $1 million to get his twin daughters into Harvard and Stanford, and then filed part of it as a tax write-off.

Abdelaziz, a former casino executive, was charged with paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC as a basketball recruit even though she didn’t even make it onto her high school’s varsity team.

Their appeals ask for an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.

Both men portray themselves as victims of admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, the scheme’s alleged mastermind. They say Singer led them to believe the payments were for legal donations, then used the money for bribes. Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to Wilson's appeal, Singer “repeatedly described his donation strategy as legitimate." In reality, Singer pocketed $100,000 of Wilson's $220,000 payments to USC, the brief says.

In their appeals, they argue that the trial judge wrongly blocked evidence that would have bolstered their defenses.

Their lawyers said the judge excluded evidence proving that Singer described his plan as legitimate and legal. Lawyers for Abdelaziz say the judge blocked evidence showing that “USC regularly admitted students through the athletic department in exchange for donations.”

Both men faulted prosecutors for implying that Wilson and Abdelaziz were associated with other parents in the case, even though they didn't know Singers’ other customers and weren't aware of the scheme, their briefs said.

“Wilson was forced to convince the jury not only of his own good faith, but also that he was an outlier. That imposed an additional, if not insurmountable, burden,” his lawyers wrote.

At the trial in October, prosecutors argued that both men were well aware their payments were designed to get their children into college as athletic recruits with embellished credentials. They pointed to a water polo profile that Singer sent to Wilson for his son, listing fabricated swim times and awards.

Wilson’s lawyers said he never reviewed the email with the athletic profile, and they counter that his son was an accomplished water polo player who played in high school and was chosen as an all-star in his conference.

His son practiced and trained with the USC team throughout his freshman year, according to the appeal, and left only because he suffered a serious concussion. Teammates said he was just “like the rest of us,” the brief said.

Wilson also denies any wrongdoing in his daughters’ college applications. The twins had “perfect and near-perfect ACT scores,” the filing said, and they weren’t portrayed as athletes. Instead, Wilson aimed to get them nonplayer roles on sailing and crew teams at Harvard and Stanford. He said one daughter was actually a sailor, and the sports “fit their interests.”

In court documents, prosecutors pointed to a phone conversation between Wilson and Singer caught on an FBI wiretap. In it, Wilson discussed options for his daughters, asking, “Is there a two-for-one special? If you got twins?”

In one call, Wilson asked Singer which sports “would be best” for his twin daughters. Singer responded that it “doesn’t matter” and that he would “make them a sailor or something” because Wilson had a home on Cape Cod.

A fake athlete profile was also created for Abdelaziz's daughter, but his lawyers say there's no proof he ever saw it. And although Abdelaziz acknowledged his daughter was not a Division I-caliber basketball player, “she played basketball her first two years of high school and it remained one of her interests,” according to the filing.

Most other defendants have already pleaded guilty in the scheme and served their time. “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Felicity Huffman
The Spun

Former WNBA Star Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Inc
Complex

DOJ Announces Arrests of 21 People in Alleged COVID-19 Fraud Schemes Totaling Nearly $150 Million

Nearly two dozen people have been arrested for a series of COVID-related schemes that led to more than $149 million in losses. The United States Justice Department announced the charges Wednesday, detailing a handful of cons allegedly carried out by the defendants. Officials say many of the suspects were medical field workers who “placed greed above care during an unprecedented public health emergency.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
AL.com

Former Alabama prison sergeant charged federally with beating 3 inmates with baton

A former Alabama Department of Corrections officer has been indicted on federal charges in the assault of three inmates. The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced the four-count indictment -issued by a federal grand jury in Montgomery - against Sgt. Lorenzo Mills. He is charged with civil rights violations in connection with the assaults and falsification of records for submitting a false statement in connection with the incident.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Black Enterprise

Trial for Serial Scammer Postponed After Judge and Prosecutor Test Positive for COVID

A serial scammer out of Chicago is still getting lucky after her trial was postponed due to the judge and prosecutor contracting COVID-19. On Monday, Candace Clark had her trial delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” related to a judge and prosecutor testing positive for COVID, CBS News reports. Jury selection for the trial was set to begin on Monday before the trial was rescheduled for June 3.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

623K+
Followers
150K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy