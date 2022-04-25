ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of Texas National Guard soldier who went missing in Eagle Pass recovered

By Ariana Garcia
 1 day ago
Shipping containers and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV, aka Humvee) military vehicles line the area near the Rio Grande river on November 19, 2021 in Eagle Pass, Texas. (SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

The body of a Texas National Guard soldier who went missing Friday in Eagle Pass was recovered Monday, according to the Texas Military Department .

Specialist (SPC) Bishop E. Evans, who was assigned to Operation Lone Star, was reported missing Friday along the Rio Grande River during a mission-related incident. The 22-year-old went missing after allegedly trying to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to the TMD. Evans's family was notified Friday evening, the agency said.

"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family,” said Maj Gen Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas. “We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying he is "heartbroken" over Evans's death. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country," Abbott wrote. "I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier."

The Republican leader shared a photo of Evans in a statement posted on Twitter Sunday.

Abbott says the Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. "I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss," Abbott wrote.

On Friday, Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez told the Washington Post that Evans was carried away by a swift current while attempting to rescue a migrant in the water. Powerful river currents have resulted in at least 10 drownings this week alone, Olivarez added.

Evans, a field artilleryman from Arlington, was assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels and joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. He joined Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait in the fall of 2020, according to the TMD.

"During this mobilization, his dedication, talents, and tactical prowess led his leadership to regularly assign him to operations in Iraq in support of Special Operations Forces for short periods of time, while then rotating back into Kuwait," the TMD said in a statement.

