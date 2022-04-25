ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucky scratch: Were you the Eastern Shore's big $30,000 winner in Maryland Lottery?

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 1 day ago

Among the big winners announced this week by the Maryland Lottery is one lucky ticket worth $30,000 sold in Salisbury.

The winning Diamond Bingo ticket was sold at T’s Market, 400 North Salisbury Blvd.

The state's biggest overall winners were two scratch-off tickets, one sold in Baltimore City worth $250,000 and another sold in Mechanicsville worth $100,000.

In all, 33 tickets worth $10,000 or more were either sold or redeemed in the seven days ending April 24. The Lottery paid a total of nearly $33.2 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Lucky scratch: Were you the Eastern Shore's big $30,000 winner in Maryland Lottery?

