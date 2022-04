Brian “Road Dogg” James recently discussed the animosity he had towards WWE, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H after he and Billy Gunn were released from WWE (they’ve all since made peace with each other and were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as D-Generation X in 2019) as well as coming up with the Voodoo Kin Mafia name for he and Gunn in TNA on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast. Highlights are below (h/t Fightful).

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO