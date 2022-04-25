Estranged Green Bay couple found dead in west-side home; 2 others inside house are unhurt

GREEN BAY - Police responding to a 911 call found an estranged couple dead inside a house in the 800 block of a Third Street home shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

Two other people living at the home were unhurt, police said.

Police said the deaths involve a man and a woman who were not living together. They did not say how the other two occupants of the home are related to the slain couple, but said they don't believe that they, or others in the community, are in danger.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis, in a statement, cited domestic violence as a possible motive, and reminded citizens that help and resources are available in the community.

"For people experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help," Davis said. "No one should have to live in fear for their safety.”

Police have not revealed how the couple was killed.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident. A medical examiner and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department also responded to the scene.

